ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Clean Shave for confidence
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Clean Shave for confidence
  • Clean Shave for confidence
  • Clean Shave for confidence
  • Clean Shave for confidence
  • Clean Shave for confidence
  • Clean Shave for confidence
  • Clean Shave for confidence
  • Clean Shave for confidence
  • Clean Shave for confidence
  • Clean Shave for confidence
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Clean Shave for confidence
  • Clean Shave for confidence
  • Clean Shave for confidence
  • Clean Shave for confidence
  • Clean Shave for confidence
  • Clean Shave for confidence
  • Clean Shave for confidence
  • Clean Shave for confidence
  • Clean Shave for confidence

Discontinued

Electric shaver

PQ206/18

4.4
| (17) Reviews | 94% recommend this product
Clean Shave for confidence
The Philips PQ206 electric shaver combines the close cut shaving system with independently floating heads. You can be confident you will look your best every day
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

Clean Shave for confidence

  • Battery powered

  • Convenient to carry

comfortably close

comfortably close

imported shaving head gives you comfortably close shaving experience

Follow the curves of your face

Follow the curves of your face

Align the razor-sharp blades of the Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness; the independently floating heads follow the curves of your face.

Self-sharpening blades

Self-sharpening blades

Self-sharpening blades last for up to two years.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

17

Reviews

94%

recommend this product

2

20/04/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very good for the price

For the price you are paying this is very good. Better that shavers twice the price. Very impressive

Pros

Good price . Good shave

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PQ206/18 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PQ206/18 Electric shaver

27/05/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent product.

It's an excellent shaver overall! Best philips product I've tried.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PQ206/18 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PQ206/18 Electric shaver

22/07/2025

Deutschland

Deutschland

Verified buyer

Idealer Urlaubsbegleiter

Dieser Rasierer ist genial, klein, passt in jeden Kulturbeutel, rasiert besser als manch großer Rasierer. Ich hatte schon 30 Jahre das Vorgängermodell. Ich würde ihn immer wieder kaufen.

Pros

S. Bewertung

Cons

Keine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PQ206/18 Elektrorasierer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PQ206/18 Elektrorasierer

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 