2 year warranty
Discontinued
Battery powered
Convenient to carry
imported shaving head gives you comfortably close shaving experience
Align the razor-sharp blades of the Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness; the independently floating heads follow the curves of your face.
Self-sharpening blades last for up to two years.
4.4
of 5
17
Reviews
94%
recommend this product
Shaver1234566
20/04/2023
United Kingdom
Very good for the price
For the price you are paying this is very good. Better that shavers twice the price. Very impressive
Pros
Good price . Good shave
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PQ206/18 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PQ206/18 Electric shaver
Safiullah
27/05/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent product.
It's an excellent shaver overall! Best philips product I've tried.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PQ206/18 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PQ206/18 Electric shaver
Steff. H.
22/07/2025
Deutschland
Verified buyer
Idealer Urlaubsbegleiter
Dieser Rasierer ist genial, klein, passt in jeden Kulturbeutel, rasiert besser als manch großer Rasierer. Ich hatte schon 30 Jahre das Vorgängermodell. Ich würde ihn immer wieder kaufen.
Pros
S. Bewertung
Cons
Keine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PQ206/18 Elektrorasierer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PQ206/18 Elektrorasierer
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.