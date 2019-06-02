2 year warranty
Discontinued
Powerful tube trimmer
Fully washable
AA battery included
2 eyebrow combs
The soft-touch rubber grip elements ensure optimal hold, even when wet, for better control when operating your appliance.
Water resistant for the easiest cleaning
4.1
of 5
296
Reviews
84%
recommend this product
lenny
02/06/2019
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
10 years old and still going strong
same battery and the cutter is a good as new needs something to stand on though
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT9110/10 waterproof nose trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT9110/10 waterproof nose trimmer
dewboy
30/01/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Simply the best.
I bought this item in June 2012 and now in January 2015 it still works as if it were brand new. Being able to clean the head out after use is a bonus and probably the reason why this machine is simply the best. The cut still is sharp as ever. Highly recommended
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT9110/10 waterproof nose trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT9110/10 waterproof nose trimmer
Boris
25/08/2013
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
First one I have owned to do the job properly
This is a well-made product, comfortable to use and efficient. Very pleased to find the right tool at last
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT9110/10 waterproof nose trimmer
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT9110/10 waterproof nose trimmer