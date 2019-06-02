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  • 3-in-1 nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer
  • 3-in-1 nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer
  • 3-in-1 nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer
  • 3-in-1 nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer
  • 3-in-1 nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer
  • 3-in-1 nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer
  • 3-in-1 nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer
  • 3-in-1 nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer
  • 3-in-1 nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer
  • 3-in-1 nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer
  • 3-in-1 nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer
  • 3-in-1 nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer
  • 3-in-1 nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer
  • 3-in-1 nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer
  • 3-in-1 nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer
  • 3-in-1 nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer

Discontinued

Philips Norelco Nosetrimmer 3300Nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer, Series 3000

NT9110/60

4.1
| (296) Reviews | 84% recommend this product
3-in-1 nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer
The Philips NoseTrimmer 3300 trims unwanted nose, ear and eyebrow hair with a powerful Chromium steel trimmer. Preventing nicks and cuts, the trimmer's unique SafeGuard technology ensures a skin-friendly trim.
See all benefits

Nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer

3-in-1 nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer

  • Powerful tube trimmer

  • Fully washable

  • AA battery included

  • 2 eyebrow combs

Ideal angle for easy reach and maximum comfort

Ideal angle for easy reach and maximum comfort

Soft grip for maximum control

Soft grip for maximum control

The soft-touch rubber grip elements ensure optimal hold, even when wet, for better control when operating your appliance.

For easy use and cleaning

For easy use and cleaning

Water resistant for the easiest cleaning

Technical specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

296

Reviews

84%

recommend this product

02/06/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

10 years old and still going strong

same battery and the cutter is a good as new needs something to stand on though

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT9110/10 waterproof nose trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT9110/10 waterproof nose trimmer

30/01/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Simply the best.

I bought this item in June 2012 and now in January 2015 it still works as if it were brand new. Being able to clean the head out after use is a bonus and probably the reason why this machine is simply the best. The cut still is sharp as ever. Highly recommended

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT9110/10 waterproof nose trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT9110/10 waterproof nose trimmer

25/08/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

First one I have owned to do the job properly

This is a well-made product, comfortable to use and efficient. Very pleased to find the right tool at last

This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT9110/10 waterproof nose trimmer

This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT9110/10 waterproof nose trimmer

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