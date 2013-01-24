Home
    Norelco Multigroom Grooming kit

    G370
    Norelco
      -{discount-value}

      All-in-1 grooming kit with new improved performance and skin-friendly Philips G370/60 trimmer. Designed to create any style you want with excellent precision, giving you that sense of pride of a perfect end result.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      All-in-1 grooming kit with new improved performance and skin-friendly Philips G370/60 trimmer. Designed to create any style you want with excellent precision, giving you that sense of pride of a perfect end result.

      All-in-1 grooming kit with new improved performance and skin-friendly Philips G370/60 trimmer. Designed to create any style you want with excellent precision, giving you that sense of pride of a perfect end result.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      All-in-1 grooming kit with new improved performance and skin-friendly Philips G370/60 trimmer. Designed to create any style you want with excellent precision, giving you that sense of pride of a perfect end result.

        Complete men's styling

        With improved precision and skin-friendly trimmer

        Using the full size trimmer without a comb results in a stubble beard look.

        To finish your beard style, enjoy the use of the mini shaver, which finishes edges with a close shave result.

        Create any style you want with precision.

        Sharper edges provide an improved cutting performance for faster and better results

        The Rounded trimmer tips prevent scratching on the skin and provide the ultimate body comfort

        Washable attachments for fast and convenient cleaning.

        10-hour charge for up to 35 minutes of cordless operation

        9 length settings to keep your hair neat and styled with this Philips trimmer.

        To trim unwanted hairs in an easy and pain-free way.

        9 length settings to trim your facial hair exactly how you want with this Philips trimmer.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ease of use

          Wet and Dry
          Washable attachments

        • Power system

          Battery type
          NiMH
          Charging time
          10 hours
          Running time
          35 minutes
          Usage
          Cordless only
          Voltage
          120  V

        • Create the look you want

          Styling tools
          • 9 position hair clipper comb
          • Beard and moustache comb
          Number of length settings
          9 secured length settings

        • Attachments

          Full size trimmer blade
          Yes  mm
          Mini shaver
          Yes
          Precision trimmer
          21  mm
          Nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer
          Yes

        • Maintenance

          Guarantee
          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Lubrication
          Blades need no oiling

