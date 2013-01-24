Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Electric shaver

    RQ1075
    Overall Rating / 5
    • The best shaver from the world's no. 1 The best shaver from the world's no. 1 The best shaver from the world's no. 1
      -{discount-value}

      Electric shaver

      RQ1075

      The best shaver from the world's no. 1

      For men who only want the very best, arcitec combines Flex and Pivot Action with the Triple-track shaving heads for a perfectly close shave, even on the neck.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Electric shaver

      The best shaver from the world's no. 1

      For men who only want the very best, arcitec combines Flex and Pivot Action with the Triple-track shaving heads for a perfectly close shave, even on the neck.

      The best shaver from the world's no. 1

      For men who only want the very best, arcitec combines Flex and Pivot Action with the Triple-track shaving heads for a perfectly close shave, even on the neck.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Electric shaver

      The best shaver from the world's no. 1

      For men who only want the very best, arcitec combines Flex and Pivot Action with the Triple-track shaving heads for a perfectly close shave, even on the neck.

      Similar products

      See all series-shavers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        arcitec

        arcitec

        Electric shaver

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        The best shaver from the world's no. 1

        Perfectly close, even on the neck

        • With Jet Clean system
        Flex and Pivot Action follows every curve

        Flex and Pivot Action follows every curve

        Three independently flexing heads in a shaving unit that swivels with full range of motion. This unique combination ensures optimum skin contact in curved areas to catch even the most problematic neck hair.

        Triple-Track shaving heads with 50% more shaving surface

        Triple-Track shaving heads with 50% more shaving surface

        The three shaving tracks of the Triple-Track shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface than standard, single track rotary shaving heads.

        Super Lift & Cut technology

        Super Lift & Cut technology

        The dual blade system lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

        Precision Cutting System

        Precision Cutting System

        Ultra thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.

        Precision tube trimmer

        Precision tube trimmer

        Patented tube trimmer technology for great precision and manoeuvrability. Perfect for contouring and trimming moustache and sideburns.

        Washable shaver

        Washable shaver

        The waterproof shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving System
          • Triple-Track shaving heads
          • Precision Cutting System
          • Super Lift & Cut technology
          Contour-following
          • Flex and Pivot Action
          • Pivoting shaving unit
          Styling
          Skin-friendly precision trimmer

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • Battery full indicator
          • Battery low indicator
          • Charge indicator
          • Replace shaving heads indicator
          • Travel lock
          Charging
          • Rechargeable
          • Quick charge
          Charging
          1 hour
          Shaving time
          21 days
          Cleaning
          • Automatic Cleaning System
          • Washable
          • Cleaning indicator

        • Accessories

          Stand
          • Power Pod
          • Jet Clean System
          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protection cap

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount