Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Comfortably close
This Philips electric shaver HQ7100 is equipped with the unique Precision Cutting system.It has ultra thin shaving heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Comfortably close
This Philips electric shaver HQ7100 is equipped with the unique Precision Cutting system.It has ultra thin shaving heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.
Comfortably close
This Philips electric shaver HQ7100 is equipped with the unique Precision Cutting system.It has ultra thin shaving heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Comfortably close
This Philips electric shaver HQ7100 is equipped with the unique Precision Cutting system.It has ultra thin shaving heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.
Electric shaver
Philips shop price
Total:
Full width, pop-up trimmer is perfect for grooming sideburns and moustache.
The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.
The waterproof shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.
The Philips shaver has ultra-thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.
Shaving Performance
Ease of use
Accessories
Power system
SH50/50
HQ110/02
CRP352/01
CRP338/01
CP0283/01