    Shaver series 3000

    Wet or Dry electric shaver, Series 3000

    S3134/51
    Clean shave, more comfort
      Wet or Dry electric shaver, Series 3000

      S3134/51
      Clean shave, more comfort

      Philips Shaver Series 3000 gives you a convenient and comfortable shave. Its 5D Pivot and Flex heads, PowerCut blade system and wet-or-dry function provide a clean and comfortable result. See all benefits

        All of the Philips shaving blades are now recyclable. Recycle your used blades through our free postage address and prevent the waste from going to landfill.

        Clean shave, more comfort

        • 5D Pivot and Flex Heads
        • PowerCut Blades
        • 60 mins shaving, 1 hr charge
        5D Pivot and Flex Heads follow curves for a comfortable shave

        5D Pivot and Flex Heads follow curves for a comfortable shave

        Enjoy a clean shave that follows your face's contours with 5 directional pivot, flex and floating movements. The head reaches your face at the ideal angle and adjusts to the curves of your face and neck, creating smooth contact with your skin.

        PowerCut Blades are engineered for a consistent clean shave

        PowerCut Blades are engineered for a consistent clean shave

        Experience consistent shaving results with self-sharpening blades that are precision-engineered for a convenient clean shave.

        Wet or dry for a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

        Wet or dry for a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

        Get a convenient dry shave or a refreshing wet shave with gel or foam, even in the shower.

        60 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1 hour charge

        60 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1 hour charge

        Shave for up to 60 minutes after a 1 hour charge. The shaver only operates when not charging.

        One-touch open for easy cleaning

        One-touch open for easy cleaning

        Clean the shaver with ease. At the touch of a button, flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.

        1-level battery indicator to get the best from the shaver

        1-level battery indicator to get the best from the shaver

        Use the intuitive indicator to see when the shaver battery is low, empty or fully charged.

        5 minute quick charge gives enough power for 1 full shave

        5 minute quick charge gives enough power for 1 full shave

        In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

        27 self-sharpening blades ensure a consistent, clean shave

        27 self-sharpening blades ensure a consistent, clean shave

        Get a consistently clean shave every time with 27 self-sharpening precision-engineered blades.

        Pop-up trimmer for moustache and sideburns

        Pop-up trimmer for moustache and sideburns

        Finish your look with the built-in trimmer. It's ideal for maintaining your moustache and trimming your sideburns.

        Ergonomic grip for convenient handling

        Ergonomic grip for convenient handling

        Confidently handle your shaver with the ergonomic design that helps you keep a secure grip as you shave.

        Rubber grip for comfortable anti-slip handling

        Rubber grip for comfortable anti-slip handling

        Handle your shaver comfortably and with precision thanks to ergonomic anti-slip rubber that makes it easy to keep a secure grip even when wet.

        Protection cap keeps the shaving head clean between shaves

        Protection cap keeps the shaving head clean between shaves

        Keep the shaving head clean and safe between shaves or when travelling.

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          PowerCut blade system
          Contour following
          5D Pivot and Flex Heads

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          Protective cap

        • Ease of use

          Display
          1 level battery indicator
          Wet and Dry
          Shave wet or dry
          Cleaning
          • One-touch open
          • Fully washable
          Operation
          • Unplug before use
          • Cordless use only

        • Design

          Colour
          Storm Blue
          Handle
          • Ergonomic grip and handling
          • Non-slip rubber handle

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Run time
          60 minutes
          Charging
          1 hour full charge
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V

        • Service

          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH30
          2 year warranty
          Yes

