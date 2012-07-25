2 year warranty
Discontinued
Comfortably close
This shaver is equipped with the unique Precision Cutting system. It has ultra thin shaving heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble. The shaver is also fully washable.
Quick charge
The Philips shaver has ultra-thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.
The skin friendly profile of these Philips shaving heads enables smooth skin contact for a comfortable shave.
4.1
of 5
107
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
argie
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
its very easy to clean the head under the tap
i find it excellent value, i have used philips shaver for many years, and will continue to do so
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7360 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7360 Electric shaver
Bodger
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
a great shave
It took a week for my skin to get used to it but now it shaves almost as close as a blade, I like the way I can have a proper shave or a quick tidy up. I find it easy to man-oeuvre around detail as I shave patterns into my beard, the trimmer makes it easy to sculpt different styles. Using it cordless means you can always see what you are doing
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7360 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7360 Electric shaver
Foxybear
09/10/2011
United Kingdom
This is an overall excellent shaver with very quick charge.
Although this is a very useful product, easy in the hand, can be used in the shower too. And it's always ready for use with it's quick charge facility the biggest snag with it is the price of a replacement foil. You may as well buy another shaver than replace the foil. Although even though I use it daily it has lasted me about 9 months.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7360 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7360 Electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.