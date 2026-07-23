2 year warranty
5D Pivot and Flex Heads
PowerCut Blades
60 mins shaving, 1 hr charge
The Philips Shaver 3000 features a 5-directional pivot that meets every angle and curve of your face and neck. This beard shaver cuts each hair right above skin level to give you a smooth and even finish.
The Philips shaver glides over your skin for a clean and comfortable finish. Its 27 PowerCut blades cut each hair right above skin level, giving you a smooth and even shave, every time.
A wet and dry shaver that adapts to your preference. Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave.
4.2
of 5
2047
Reviews
82%
recommend this product
Peterkent
23/07/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Bought as a replacement for older model .
Nice build quality. Quiet in operation. Gives a really good shave.
This review was made for Shaver 3000 Series S3144/00 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver
Date of Use 2026-07-02
This review was made for Shaver 3000 Series S3144/00 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver
Date of Use 2026-07-02
Dennis G
16/07/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
The shaver is well made,robust,easy to clean ,and gives an amazing close shave.Competitively priced and highly recommended.
Pros
Efficient and back up service is comforting
Cons
Nil
This review was made for Shaver 3000 Series S3144/00 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver
Date of Use 2026-05-04
This review was made for Shaver 3000 Series S3144/00 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver
Date of Use 2026-05-04
Bone6884
16/07/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
A good shave
My new Philips shaver has a very nice close cut which doesn't need too many pass-overs. The head seems to move over the contours of my face and neck efficiently.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver 3000 Series S3144/00 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver
Date of Use 2026-07-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver 3000 Series S3144/00 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver
Date of Use 2026-07-16
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.