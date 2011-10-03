2 year warranty
Discontinued
HQ7180/16
The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.
The water-resistant Philips shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.
4.0
of 5
3
Reviews
Sassy
03/10/2011
United Kingdom
Good quality at an attractive price.
This is a basic model but it competes with more sophisticated models at a very competitive price. This is my third purchase of a similar model in over 50 years.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7180/17 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7180/17 Electric shaver
antonysoc
18/10/2020
United Kingdom
Easy to use shaver with trimmer
Nice easy to use Philips shaver, it’s quite old now and needs to be plugged in to make it work. However the shave quality is still excellent. Comes with a bag. The attached trimmer is handy for longer hairs.
Pros
Gives a close shave.
Cons
Battery doesn’t work now but can run off mains.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7180/17 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7180/17 Electric shaver
DKondrat
03/10/2011
United Kingdom
Great product if you prepared to charge it every second week
I was on the older model, Philipshave 6890 for about 9 years until it literally fell apart. Good thing about old one was - you charge it for 60-70 minutes, you then use it for a month until the next charge. Unfortunately, this is not the case with this model, HQ7180. You have to charge it every second week and red warning light starts to go off on the second-third day which is really annoying as you have to ignore it and you have no idea how much charge is left. So my verdict is: one AA-size rechargeable battery is not enough for a shaver, Philips, please bring back second one. Shaver will be heavier but at least customers will be able to go on hokiday without shaver charger!!!
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7180/16 Electric shaver
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7180/16 Electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.