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  • Comfortably close
  • Comfortably close
  • Comfortably close
  • Comfortably close

Discontinued

Shaver series 3000Electric shaver

HQ7180/16

4
| (3) Reviews
Comfortably close
This shaver is equipped with the unique Precision Cutting system. It has ultra thin shaving heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble. The shaver is also fully washable.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

Shaves even the shortest hairs

Comfortably close

Super Lift & Cut technology

Super Lift & Cut technology

The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

Washable shaver

The water-resistant Philips shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

Reflex Action system

Reflex Action system

Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

3

Reviews

2
1

03/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good quality at an attractive price.

This is a basic model but it competes with more sophisticated models at a very competitive price. This is my third purchase of a similar model in over 50 years.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7180/17 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7180/17 Electric shaver

18/10/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy to use shaver with trimmer

Nice easy to use Philips shaver, it’s quite old now and needs to be plugged in to make it work. However the shave quality is still excellent. Comes with a bag. The attached trimmer is handy for longer hairs.

Pros

Gives a close shave.

Cons

Battery doesn’t work now but can run off mains.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7180/17 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7180/17 Electric shaver

03/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product if you prepared to charge it every second week

I was on the older model, Philipshave 6890 for about 9 years until it literally fell apart. Good thing about old one was - you charge it for 60-70 minutes, you then use it for a month until the next charge. Unfortunately, this is not the case with this model, HQ7180. You have to charge it every second week and red warning light starts to go off on the second-third day which is really annoying as you have to ignore it and you have no idea how much charge is left. So my verdict is: one AA-size rechargeable battery is not enough for a shaver, Philips, please bring back second one. Shaver will be heavier but at least customers will be able to go on hokiday without shaver charger!!!

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7180/16 Electric shaver

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7180/16 Electric shaver

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 