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Discontinued

7000 SeriesElectric shaver

HQ7340

3.9
| (49) Reviews | 83% recommend this product
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This Philips electric shaver is equipped with the unique Precision Cutting system.It has ultra thin shaving heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble. The shaver is also fully washable.
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Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

Shaves even the shortest hairs

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  • Precision cutting system

Precision Cutting System

Precision Cutting System

The Philips shaver has ultra-thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

Reflex Action system

Reflex Action system

Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

Comfort shaving heads

Comfort shaving heads

The skin friendly profile of these Philips shaving heads enables smooth skin contact for a comfortable shave.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

49

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

11/12/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

well made

i have had this shaver more than 10years and have only just had to change the cutting blades , top quality product and service

Pros

good quality

Cons

none

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7340/16 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7340/16 Electric shaver

22/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Quality in a name

I have just purchased my second Philips Electric razor, first one has done stirling service and I was tempted by discount to by another brand. Now 5 months on I have three razors, because I had to purchase another Philips razor, I needed a good shave. The new one is washable and with the latest heads gives a even better shave than my old faithful one. I now look forward to many very good shaves and the old faithful sits in reserve just in case.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7340 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7340 Electric shaver

22/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Quality in a name

I have just purchased my second Philips Electric razor, first one has done stirling service and I was tempted by discount to by another brand. Now 5 months on I have three razors, because I had to purchase another Philips razor, I needed a good shave. The new one is washable and with the latest heads gives a even better shave than my old faithful one. I now look forward to many very good shaves and the old faithful sits in reserve just in case.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7340 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7340 Electric shaver

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 