2 year warranty
Discontinued
Precision cutting system
The Philips shaver has ultra-thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.
The skin friendly profile of these Philips shaving heads enables smooth skin contact for a comfortable shave.
3.9
of 5
49
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
POPSY
11/12/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
well made
i have had this shaver more than 10years and have only just had to change the cutting blades , top quality product and service
Pros
good quality
Cons
none
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7340/16 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7340/16 Electric shaver
gpsdave
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
Quality in a name
I have just purchased my second Philips Electric razor, first one has done stirling service and I was tempted by discount to by another brand. Now 5 months on I have three razors, because I had to purchase another Philips razor, I needed a good shave. The new one is washable and with the latest heads gives a even better shave than my old faithful one. I now look forward to many very good shaves and the old faithful sits in reserve just in case.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7340 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7340 Electric shaver
Skipsprocket
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
Quality in a name
I have just purchased my second Philips Electric razor, first one has done stirling service and I was tempted by discount to by another brand. Now 5 months on I have three razors, because I had to purchase another Philips razor, I needed a good shave. The new one is washable and with the latest heads gives a even better shave than my old faithful one. I now look forward to many very good shaves and the old faithful sits in reserve just in case.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7340 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7340 Electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.