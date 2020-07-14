2 year warranty
Discontinued
Align the razor-sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.
The electric shaver has ultra-thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.
3.8
of 5
17
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
Tony-----58
14/07/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Just what I needed
Recommend to men and women who grow beards. Good clean shave achieved every time , clippers are handy for longer hair, unit is easy to clean and is water proof. Replacement for existing Phillips shaver Phillips however have the worst product registration website that I have ever used
Pros
Good value,
Cons
Afore mentioned website, need to register to get extended warranty but not easy
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7120/16 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7120/16 Electric shaver
Puckerpete
09/07/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
The product is superb
Close shave without the burn easy to clean and battery last ages
Pros
Close smooth shave
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7120/16 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7120/16 Electric shaver
Mick of QPR
26/03/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Very close shave very happy with it
Very happy with razor would be happy recommend it clean shave
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7120/16 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7120/16 Electric shaver