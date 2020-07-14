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  • Comfortably close
  • Comfortably close

Discontinued

Shaver series 3000Electric shaver

HQ7120/16

3.8
| (17) Reviews | 87% recommend this product
Comfortably close
This shaver is equipped with the unique Precision Cutting system. It has ultra thin shaving heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.
See all benefits

Shaves even the shortest hairs

Comfortably close

Individually floating heads

Individually floating heads

Align the razor-sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.

Precision Cutting System

Precision Cutting System

The electric shaver has ultra-thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.

Reflex Action system

Reflex Action system

Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

17

Reviews

87%

recommend this product

14/07/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Just what I needed

Recommend to men and women who grow beards. Good clean shave achieved every time , clippers are handy for longer hair, unit is easy to clean and is water proof. Replacement for existing Phillips shaver Phillips however have the worst product registration website that I have ever used

Pros

Good value,

Cons

Afore mentioned website, need to register to get extended warranty but not easy

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7120/16 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7120/16 Electric shaver

09/07/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

The product is superb

Close shave without the burn easy to clean and battery last ages

Pros

Close smooth shave

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7120/16 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7120/16 Electric shaver

26/03/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Very close shave very happy with it

Very happy with razor would be happy recommend it clean shave

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7120/16 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7120/16 Electric shaver

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