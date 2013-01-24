Home
    Multigroom series 3000

    7-in-1 Head-to-toe trimmer

    QG3337/15
      Multigroom series 3000 7-in-1 Head-to-toe trimmer

      QG3337/15
      All-in-one beard, hair and body trimmer

      Try out different beard, moustache and hair styles or groom your body hair with this all-in-one trimmer. 7 attachments give you the possibility of easily trying many different looks from head to toe. See all benefits

      Multigroom series 3000 7-in-1 Head-to-toe trimmer

      All-in-one beard, hair and body trimmer

      Try out different beard, moustache and hair styles or groom your body hair with this all-in-one trimmer. 7 attachments give you the possibility of easily trying many different looks from head to toe. See all benefits

        Multigroom series 3000

        Multigroom series 3000

        7-in-1 Head-to-toe trimmer

        All-in-one beard, hair and body trimmer

        7-in-1 waterproof trimmer for maximum versatility

        • 3 attachments and 4 combs
        • cordless, fully washable
        • skin-friendly blades
        • 60 mins' cordless use/10-hr charge
        Trim your face, neck and sideburns to complete your look

        Trim your face, neck and sideburns to complete your look

        Use the full-size trimmer without a comb to complete your style and get clean, sharp lines around the edges of your beard.

        18 adjustable lengths (1-18 mm) for an even beard or stubble

        18 adjustable lengths (1-18 mm) for an even beard or stubble

        Trim your beard to exactly the length you want, by locking in the setting that suits your desired look. The beard and stubble comb offers 18 length settings from 1 mm to 18 mm, with precisely 1 mm between each setting.

        Define sharp lines around your beard or goatee

        Define sharp lines around your beard or goatee

        Create fine lines, contours and details to define or change your style.

        Tidy up your eyebrows and sideburns to an even length

        Tidy up your eyebrows and sideburns to an even length

        Precisely comb and trim your eyebrows and sideburns for a finished look.

        Gently get rid of unwanted nose and ear hair

        Gently get rid of unwanted nose and ear hair

        Remove unwanted nose and ear hair, easily and comfortably.

        18 adjustable lengths (3-20 mm) for an even haircut

        18 adjustable lengths (3-20 mm) for an even haircut

        Keep your haircut in style, or create a new one, by trimming to different lengths. The hair comb offers 18 length settings from 3 mm to 20 mm, with precisely 1 mm between each setting.

        10 adjustable lengths (3-12 mm) for a comfortable body groom

        10 adjustable lengths (3-12 mm) for a comfortable body groom

        Trim your body hair to exactly the length you prefer. The body comb offers 10 different settings, for a clean, comfortable trim on your chest, underarms or groin.

        Skin-friendly, high-performance blades for a gentle trim

        Skin-friendly, high-performance blades for a gentle trim

        Get a gentle trim that is high on performance. Blades are self-sharpening and made of finely ground chromium steel, giving you lasting performance. Their rounded tips and combs ensure smooth, protected contact with your skin.

        60 minutes of cordless use on a 10-hour charge

        60 minutes of cordless use on a 10-hour charge

        Our new blades reduce friction to give you up to 70% more run time than previous models.

        Trimmer can be rinsed clean under the tap

        Trimmer can be rinsed clean under the tap

        Simply rinse the blades and combs after each use for long-lasting performance.

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.

        Technical Specifications

        • Create the look you want

          Number of attachments/combs
          3 attachments and 4 combs
          Styling tools
          • Trimmer
          • Detail trimmer
          • Rotary nose trimmer
          • 18-setting beard and stubble comb
          • Detail and eyebrow comb
          • 18 setting hair-clipper comb
          • 10 setting body-trimming comb
          Number of length settings
          18 integrated length settings
          Bodygroom/Hairclipping/Facial
          • Moustache
          • Long beard
          • Short beard
          • Stubbled look
          • Sharp lines
          • Detailed styling
          • Goatee

        • Trimming performance

          Skin-friendly blades
          For a gentle trim

        • Ease of use

          Wet and Dry
          Fully washable
          Display
          Charging indicator

        • Design

          Colour
          Black with blue details
          Handle
          Easy grip

        • Power

          Battery type
          Ni-MH
          Run time
          60 minutes
          Charging
          10 hours full charge
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V

        • Service

          2 year guarantee
          Yes
          No oil needed
          Yes

