    Professional. Precise. Perfect.
      Hair clipper

      QC5770

      Professional. Precise. Perfect.

      The Philips hair clipper offers you ultimate precision thanks to its 1-mm length settings and integrated precision trimmer. The 3D contour-following comb guarantees skin comfort. And the hair thinning comb creates a natural-looking haircut.

      Hair clipper

      Professional. Precise. Perfect.

      Professional. Precise. Perfect.

      Hair clipper

      Professional. Precise. Perfect.

        Hair clipper

        Professional. Precise. Perfect.

        • Premium
        • Dual sided cutting element
        Corded and cordless use for maximum power and freedom

        Corded and cordless use for maximum power and freedom

        Use your Philips trimmer corded or cordless with the recharged battery for maximum power and freedom.

        Strong lithium-ion battery for optimal power use

        Strong lithium-ion battery for optimal power use

        This product has a powerful lithium-ion battery with quick charge so you can charge the product in only 1 hour and get 50 minutes of use.

        3D contour-following comb for speed and comfort

        The unique 3-dimensional contour-following comb closely follows every curve giving you fast and comfortable results.

        Diamond-like carbon technology stays sharper longer

        The innovative Diamond-like carbon technology ensures the cutting element stays sharper longer.

        Multi-functional display for full control

        The multi-functional display shows battery status, chosen length setting in millimetres and whether the hair thinning option is on or off

        Storage case to protect all items

        The high quality case provides a storage solution for all the accessories and protects them from damage

        Skin friendly blades and comb to prevent scratching

        The uniquely rounded blades and comb tips prevent scratching the skin.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Cutter width
          41/15  mm
          Number of length settings
          38
          Range of length settings
          up to 42  mm
          Precision (size of steps)
          by 1  mm
          Self-sharpening stainless steel blades
          Yes
          Cutting element
          Stainless steel blades
          Rounded tips
          Skin friendly

        • Ease of use

          Maintenance free - No Oil need
          Yes

        • Power system

          Battery type
          Li-Ion
          Charging time
          1 hour
          Running time
          60 minutes

        • Design

          Shape
          Ergonomic

        • Accessories

          Cleaning brush
          Yes
          Hair comb
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Attachments

          Hair thinning comb
          Yes

              Reviews

