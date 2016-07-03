2 year warranty
Discontinued
All-in-one beard and detail trimmer
Try out different beard, moustache and sideburn styles with this all-in-one trimmer. 3 attachments give you the possibility of easily trying many different looks.
2 attachments and 1 comb
cordless, fully washable
skin-friendly blades
60 mins' cordless use/10-hr charge
Use the full-size trimmer without a comb to complete your style and get clean, sharp lines around the edges of your beard.
Trim your beard to exactly the length you want, by locking in the setting that suits your desired look. The beard and stubble comb offers 18 length settings from 1 mm to 18 mm, with precisely 1 mm between each setting.
Remove unwanted nose and ear hair, easily and comfortably.
4.1
of 5
15
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
mohames
03/07/2016
United Kingdom
good
Good ............................................ ..............................
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3322/13 3-in-1 Beard and Detail trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3322/13 3-in-1 Beard and Detail trimmer
sidd
04/06/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
value for money
Value for money, easy to use n clean, nice sleek design
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3322/13 3-in-1 Beard and Detail trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3322/13 3-in-1 Beard and Detail trimmer
Paul123
03/06/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Brilliant and affordable
For the price, I wasn't expected a great beard trimmer - but it actually puts my old one to shame. This trims my beard better, I can use it in the shower and it looks better. What was a purchase for just one component has turned into one of the best buys in a long time.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3322/13 3-in-1 Beard and Detail trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3322/13 3-in-1 Beard and Detail trimmer
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.