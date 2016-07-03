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Discontinued

Multigroom series 30003-in-1 Beard and Detail trimmer

QG3322/13

4.1

| (15) Reviews | 87% recommend this product

All-in-one beard and detail trimmer

Try out different beard, moustache and sideburn styles with this all-in-one trimmer. 3 attachments give you the possibility of easily trying many different looks.

See all benefits

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

3-in-1 waterproof trimmer for maximum versatility

All-in-one beard and detail trimmer

  • 2 attachments and 1 comb

  • cordless, fully washable

  • skin-friendly blades

  • 60 mins' cordless use/10-hr charge

Trim your face, neck and sideburns to complete your look

Use the full-size trimmer without a comb to complete your style and get clean, sharp lines around the edges of your beard.

18 adjustable lengths (1-18 mm) for an even beard or stubble

Trim your beard to exactly the length you want, by locking in the setting that suits your desired look. The beard and stubble comb offers 18 length settings from 1 mm to 18 mm, with precisely 1 mm between each setting.

Gently get rid of unwanted nose and ear hair

Remove unwanted nose and ear hair, easily and comfortably.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

15

Reviews

87%

recommend this product

3
2

03/07/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

good

Good ............................................ ..............................

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3322/13 3-in-1 Beard and Detail trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3322/13 3-in-1 Beard and Detail trimmer

04/06/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

value for money

Value for money, easy to use n clean, nice sleek design

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3322/13 3-in-1 Beard and Detail trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3322/13 3-in-1 Beard and Detail trimmer

03/06/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Brilliant and affordable

For the price, I wasn't expected a great beard trimmer - but it actually puts my old one to shame. This trims my beard better, I can use it in the shower and it looks better. What was a purchase for just one component has turned into one of the best buys in a long time.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3322/13 3-in-1 Beard and Detail trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3322/13 3-in-1 Beard and Detail trimmer

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 