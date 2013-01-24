Dual-sided trimmer: 32mm and 15mm sides for perfect details

Take off the adjustable length comb and there's a reversible, dual-sided precision trimmer underneath. One side is a 32-mm high-performance trimmer. Turn it around, and there's a 15-mm-wide precision trimmer – perfect for getting into small spaces, like under your nose or around your mouth. It's designed to cut very close while still protecting your skin, and its small size and angled design make it easy to see what you are doing for fine lines and details.