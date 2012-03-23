Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Beardtrimmer series 3000

    beard trimmer

    QT4000/13
    Overall Rating / 5
    • The perfect beard made easy The perfect beard made easy The perfect beard made easy
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Beardtrimmer series 3000 beard trimmer

      QT4000/13
      Overall Rating / 5

      The perfect beard made easy

      Style your beard the way you want with this stubble and beard trimmer. Precision from as short as 1 mm up to 10 mm. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £20.00

      Beardtrimmer series 3000 beard trimmer

      The perfect beard made easy

      Style your beard the way you want with this stubble and beard trimmer. Precision from as short as 1 mm up to 10 mm. See all benefits

      The perfect beard made easy

      Style your beard the way you want with this stubble and beard trimmer. Precision from as short as 1 mm up to 10 mm. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £20.00

      Beardtrimmer series 3000 beard trimmer

      The perfect beard made easy

      Style your beard the way you want with this stubble and beard trimmer. Precision from as short as 1 mm up to 10 mm. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Beard trimmers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        Beardtrimmer series 3000

        Beardtrimmer series 3000

        beard trimmer

        Total:

        The perfect beard made easy

        The most convenient way to start with your stubble

        • 1 mm precision settings
        • Stainless steel blades
        • 10-hr charge/45 mins' cordless use
        1 mm precision

        1 mm precision

        Set the trimmer at the lowest position for a perfect 3-day beard, just 1 mm long.

        Easy to select and lock-in length settings, 1-10 mm

        Easy to select and lock-in length settings, 1-10 mm

        Turn the wheel to simply select and lock-in the length settings you want: from a short beard of 1mm up to a full beard of 10mm, in precise 1mm steps.

        Get a perfect but protective trim

        Get a perfect but protective trim

        The self-sharpening steel blades on the Philips 3000 beard trimmer stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.

        Skin friendly rounded tips for smooth skin contact

        Skin friendly rounded tips for smooth skin contact

        Blades stay extra-sharp to always cut hairs neatly and effectively, but have rounded blade tips and combs to prevent irritation.

        Up to 45 minutes of cordless use after 10 hours' charging

        Up to 45 minutes of cordless use after 10 hours' charging

        Rechargeable only. Up to 45 minutes of cordless power after 10 hours of charging.

        Ergonomic design for easier handling

        Ergonomic design for easier handling

        Easy to hold and use. Designed to help you trim those hard-to-reach areas.

        Detachable head for easy cleaning

        Detachable head for easy cleaning

        Detach the head and rinse it under the tap for easy cleaning. Dry it before you put it back on the appliance.

        Warranty for purchase protection

        Warranty for purchase protection

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ease of use

          Battery
          1 x AAA NiMH

        • Power system

          Battery type
          Ni-MH
          Running time
          Up to 45 minutes
          Charging time
          10 hours
          Worldwide voltage
          100-240 V

        • Ease of use

          Zoom wheel
          Easily adjust length settings
          Secured length settings
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Design

          Handle
          Easy grip

        • Cutting system

          Cutter width
          32 mm
          Cutting element
          Stainless steel blades
          Number of length settings
          10
          Range of length settings
          1 up to 10 mm
          Precision (size of steps)
          by 1 mm
          Comb type
          Stubble
          Non-scratch teeth
          For more comfort

        • Ease of use

          Charge indication
          On plug
          Easy Cleaning
          Washable attachments

        • Accessories

          Cleaning brush
          Yes

        • Create the look you want

          Styles
          Short beard

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Register

              Subscribe to our newsletter

              Get your welcome gift of £10 off**


              Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

              A welcome gift of £10 off**

              Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

              People that are happy to make use of their membership
              * This field is mandatory
              *
              I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
              What does this mean?
              **Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount

              Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.