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Discontinued

Beardtrimmer series 3000beard trimmer

QT4000/13

4.1

| (18) Reviews | 87% recommend this product

The perfect beard made easy

Style your beard the way you want with this stubble and beard trimmer. Precision from as short as 1 mm up to 10 mm.

See all benefits

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

The most convenient way to start with your stubble

The perfect beard made easy

  • 1 mm precision settings

  • Stainless steel blades

  • 10-hr charge/45 mins' cordless use

1 mm precision

1 mm precision

Set the trimmer at the lowest position for a perfect 3-day beard, just 1 mm long.

Easy to select and lock-in length settings, 1-10 mm

Easy to select and lock-in length settings, 1-10 mm

Turn the wheel to simply select and lock-in the length settings you want: from a short beard of 1mm up to a full beard of 10mm, in precise 1mm steps.

Get a perfect but protective trim

Get a perfect but protective trim

The self-sharpening steel blades on the Philips 3000 beard trimmer stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

18

Reviews

87%

recommend this product

2

18/02/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Do the job

Easy to use! Do the job quick! I'm satisfied with the performance of the razor! The only cons is the battery because is weak!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer

18/02/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Do the job

Easy to use! Do the job quick! I'm satisfied with the performance of the razor! The only cons is the battery because is weak!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer

28/11/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent beard trimmer

I needed a replacement beard trimmer in a rush and the reviews made me think this would be a good buy. Delighted with my purchase, the cutter height adjustment is great. I've used the trimmer quite a few times and only had to charge it when I opened the package

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer

Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 