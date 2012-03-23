Search terms
The perfect beard made easy
Style your beard the way you want with this stubble and beard trimmer. Precision from as short as 1 mm up to 10 mm. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Set the trimmer at the lowest position for a perfect 3-day beard, just 1 mm long.
Turn the wheel to simply select and lock-in the length settings you want: from a short beard of 1mm up to a full beard of 10mm, in precise 1mm steps.
The self-sharpening steel blades on the Philips 3000 beard trimmer stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.
Blades stay extra-sharp to always cut hairs neatly and effectively, but have rounded blade tips and combs to prevent irritation.
Rechargeable only. Up to 45 minutes of cordless power after 10 hours of charging.
Easy to hold and use. Designed to help you trim those hard-to-reach areas.
Detach the head and rinse it under the tap for easy cleaning. Dry it before you put it back on the appliance.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.
Create the look you want