    Nose trimmer series 3000

    waterproof nose trimmer

    NT9110/30
      Safe, fast and easy

      The Philips Nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer uses a powerful precision micro-trimmer for a safe, fast and easy trimming experience

        Safe, fast and easy

        for nose, ear and eyebrow hair

        • Plus
        Safeguard trimmer to avoid pulling, nicks and cuts

        Safeguard trimmer to avoid pulling, nicks and cuts

        In the revolutionary Philips SafeGuard trimmer the cutter is protected by an ultra-thin foil guard to ensure only hair can get in, not your skin. On top of that, your hair cannot get caught between two separately moving cutting blades, so it's guaranteed that there will be no pulling of hair.

        Soft grip for maximum control

        Soft grip for maximum control

        The soft-touch rubber grip elements ensure optimal hold, even when wet, for better control when operating your appliance.

        Ideal angle for easy reach and maximum comfort

        Ideal angle for easy reach and maximum comfort

        Technical Specifications

        • Create the look you want

          Styling tools
          2 eyebrow combs

        • Comfort

          Handling
          • Ideal angle for easy reach
          • Soft grip coating for maximum control

        • Power system

          Power supply
          AA battery

        • Maintenance

          Durability
          Protection cap
          Guarantee
          2-year worldwide guarantee

        • Ease of use

          Wet and Dry
          100 % waterproof for easy use and cleaning

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

