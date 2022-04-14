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2 year warranty
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30-day return
FACE Stylers and grooming kits
All series
Nose trimmer series 3000 waterproof nose trimmer
Discontinued
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NT9110/30
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Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
ShaversCleansing brush
My Philips Nose Hair Trimmer does not work
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