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2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Close even on the neck
  • Close even on the neck
  • Close even on the neck
  • Close even on the neck
  • Close even on the neck
  • Close even on the neck
  • Close even on the neck
  • Close even on the neck
  • Close even on the neck
  • Close even on the neck
  • Close even on the neck
  • Close even on the neck
  • Close even on the neck
  • Close even on the neck

Discontinued

Shaver series 3000Dry electric shaver

HQ6990/16

4
| (225) Reviews | 89% recommend this product

1 award

Close even on the neck
A close and comfortable shave for an affordable price. The Flex & Float system is combined with Lift & Cut blades, guaranteeing a close and comfortable shave.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

Lift&Cut blades

Close even on the neck

  • CloseCut heads Flex & Float

  • 35+ mins' cordless use/1-hr charge

  • Pop-up trimmer

Lift and Cut blades lift hairs to cut for a close shave

The Lift & Cut dual blade system lifts hairs to cut comfortably

Flex & Float adjusts to face and neck curves

Flex & Float adjusts to face and neck curves

Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave

35+ shaving minutes, 1-hour charge

35+ shaving minutes, 1-hour charge

You'll have 35+ minutes of shaving time—that's around 14 shaves—after 1 hour of charging. Plug it in for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.

Technical specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

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Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612375

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

225

Reviews

89%

recommend this product

17/12/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

cannot fault it

this razor is the best i have had,it makes you want to shave,I think its Philiping amazing. (I like it).

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6990/16 Dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6990/16 Dry electric shaver

28/10/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A close shave

I've had this shaver 3 years now, and despite getting a new at896 this will still be used while travelling, Philips without any doubt make the very best rotary shavers, which is why I only buy Philips, in the 3 years I've had the hq6990 it has never let me down, the heads have never been replaced and yet still cut like they were new, its very light, easy to use, charges quickly and will continue to be used for years to come, and the Philips 2 year warranty is brilliant for peace of mind.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6990/16 Dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6990/16 Dry electric shaver

16/09/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy, reliable.

This is the first electric shaver I had after only having very cheap ones, and this was a few years ago. I still have not had to buy another because I am so happy with this one. Don't get me wrong, it doesn't give the closeness of a wet razor shave, but it is still good enough. Whenever I am going to be away from home I always take this and don't even bother bringing the cable because the battery life seems to get me through an awful lot of shaving.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6990/16 Dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6990/16 Dry electric shaver

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 