2 year warranty
Discontinued
CloseCut heads Flex & Float
35+ mins' cordless use/1-hr charge
Pop-up trimmer
The Lift & Cut dual blade system lifts hairs to cut comfortably
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave
You'll have 35+ minutes of shaving time—that's around 14 shaves—after 1 hour of charging. Plug it in for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.
Awards
4.0
of 5
225
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
kenson
17/12/2013
United Kingdom
cannot fault it
this razor is the best i have had,it makes you want to shave,I think its Philiping amazing. (I like it).
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6990/16 Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6990/16 Dry electric shaver
Dave27
28/10/2013
United Kingdom
A close shave
I've had this shaver 3 years now, and despite getting a new at896 this will still be used while travelling, Philips without any doubt make the very best rotary shavers, which is why I only buy Philips, in the 3 years I've had the hq6990 it has never let me down, the heads have never been replaced and yet still cut like they were new, its very light, easy to use, charges quickly and will continue to be used for years to come, and the Philips 2 year warranty is brilliant for peace of mind.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6990/16 Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6990/16 Dry electric shaver
JohnnyT
16/09/2012
United Kingdom
Easy, reliable.
This is the first electric shaver I had after only having very cheap ones, and this was a few years ago. I still have not had to buy another because I am so happy with this one. Don't get me wrong, it doesn't give the closeness of a wet razor shave, but it is still good enough. Whenever I am going to be away from home I always take this and don't even bother bringing the cable because the battery life seems to get me through an awful lot of shaving.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6990/16 Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6990/16 Dry electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.