2 year warranty
Blades with rounded tips
Self-sharpening blades
Charging and low battery LED
Adjustable Comb (3-7 mm)
Our trimmer comes with 8 tools so you can trim and style your facial hair, clip your hair and groom your body, conveniently covering all of your grooming needs.
The trimmer's blades and beard combs create clean, straight lines for your ideal look with ease.
Attach the hair-clipping comb and choose from the different length settings to easily maintain your hairstyle at home.
4.2
of 5
706
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
Painatal
22/07/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Best product for a man
I love this product is the best. I do recommend for any man who likes to trimmers.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3920/15 7-in-1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-06-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3920/15 7-in-1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-06-01
Inver Kev
27/06/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent quality & a great cut
Excellent trimmer from Phillips. I've been using Phillips products pretty much all my life and I can honestly say, they never fail to give excellent performance and exceptional, long life. This 3000 Series trimmer is no exception, it's very well made and has a high quality feel to it, it's light and has a slightly tactile feel to the case so it's easy to grip and get a pin sharp trim. Blades are excellent and cut cleanly with zero tug or pulling. Battery life between charges is also very good and it comes with a good selection of trimming combs. Highly recommend.
Pros
Excellent Cut, good battery life between charges, very easy to use.
Cons
None.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3920/15 7-in-1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-06-26
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3920/15 7-in-1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-06-26
Woodman.
05/01/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
A great money saver.Farmer
An excellent product for my needs. Ideal for my weekly beard trim and also for my wife to trim my hair. The barber doesn't make much money out of me!A
Pros
A great choice of trimming attachments. The adjustable one is great! The long battery charge is a great improvement on previous models.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3946/15 9-in-1 trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3946/15 9-in-1 trimmer
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.
Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase