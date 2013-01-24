Home
    AquaTouch

    Wet and dry electric shaver

    AT890/16
    Great skin protection, smooth shave
      AquaTouch Wet and dry electric shaver

      AT890/16
      Great skin protection, smooth shave

      Enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin with this wet & dry shaver. The Aquatec seal ensures a comfortable dry shave and a refreshing wet shave. Use it wet with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort. See all benefits

      AquaTouch Wet and dry electric shaver

      Great skin protection, smooth shave

      Enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin with this wet & dry shaver. The Aquatec seal ensures a comfortable dry shave and a refreshing wet shave. Use it wet with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort. See all benefits

        AquaTouch

        AquaTouch

        Wet and dry electric shaver

        Great skin protection, smooth shave

        wet shave with shaving gel or foam

        • DualPrecision blades
        • Flexing heads
        Aquatec: refreshing wet shave with foam or an easy dry shave

        Aquatec: refreshing wet shave with foam or an easy dry shave

        The Aquatec seal on the shaver makes it 100% waterproof. Use it in the shower with your favourite shaving gel or foam for extra skin protection. Naturally, you can also shave dry for convenience. When you have finished, simply pop the heads open and rinse under the tap to easily clean your shaver.

        DualPrecision effectively shaves long hairs and short stubble

        DualPrecision effectively shaves long hairs and short stubble

        DualPrecision blades comfortably shave both long hairs and short stubble. 1. Slots cut long hairs. 2. Holes cut stubble

        50 shaving minutes, 1-hour charge

        50 shaving minutes, 1-hour charge

        An energy-efficient, powerful lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. Charge it for an hour, and you'll have up to 50 minutes of shaving time - that's around 17 shaves. Charge it for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.

        Glides smoothly over the curves of your face

        Glides smoothly over the curves of your face

        Rounded low-friction protection heads adjust to the curves of your face to limit skin damage.

        Super Lift&Cut blades raise hairs to cut closer

        Super Lift&Cut blades raise hairs to cut closer

        The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

        Three minute quick charge for one shave

        Three minute quick charge for one shave

        3-minute quick charge provides enough power for one shave, so that you are always fast even when the battery is empty

        Washable shaver with QuickRinse system

        With QuickRinse system to clean under the tap and can be used under the shower.

        Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

        Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protective cap

        • Design

          Handle
          Easy grip
          Finishing
          NA
          Colour
          NA

        • Ease of use

          Wet and Dry
          Yes
          Cleaning
          • Fully waterproof
          • QuickRinse hair chamber
          Display
          • 1 LED indication
          • Battery full indication
          • Battery low indication
          • Charging indication
          • Quick charge indication
          Operation
          • Rechargeable battery
          • Cordless use
          Display indicates
          • Battery low
          • Charging
          • Battery full
          • Replace shaving heads
          Shaving time
          50+ minutes, up to 17 shaves
          Charging time
          • 1 hour
          • 3 min quick charge for 1 shave

        • Power

          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Maximum power consumption
          5.4  W
          Stand-by power
          < 0.25  W

        • Service

          Replacement head
          HQ8 has been replaced by SH50
          Replacement heads
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH50 (these have replaced HQ8)

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          • DualPrecision heads
          • Super Lift and Cut
          Contour following
          Dynamic Contour Response
          Styling
          Integrated pop-up trimmer

