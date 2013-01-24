Other items in the box
- SmartClick beard styler
- SmartClick body groomer
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
One tool, any look
Get a smooth face, perfect stubble and a groomed body really easily with this 3-in-1 tool. It has three separate attachments: for shaving, trimming and grooming. Just choose the one you want, click it onto the handle and get going. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
One tool, any look
Get a smooth face, perfect stubble and a groomed body really easily with this 3-in-1 tool. It has three separate attachments: for shaving, trimming and grooming. Just choose the one you want, click it onto the handle and get going. See all benefits
shave, style and groom
Philips shop price
Total:
The SmartClick attachment system makes it easy to turn your Click&Style into a shaver, beard trimmer or bodygroom. Just click the attachment you need onto the handle to complete your style.
Just click the attachment you need onto the handle to turn it into a shaver, beard trimmer or bodygroom. Click it off again when you've finished. For a smooth face, choose the shaver, For perfect stubble, reach for the trimmer. Want a sleek body? Time for the bodygroom. One tool, any look.
Shave wet with shaving cream for extra skin protection, or dry for convenience.
The dual rotary shaving attachment is designed for a close and clean shave with no nicks and cuts. The shaving heads move in 3 directions to easily follow your face's curves.
Create anything from perfect stubble to a neatly trimmed beard or moustache. Get creative and then just rinse under the tap to clean.
Choose from 5 length settings: 1 mm for perfect 3-day stubble to 5 mm for a short beard.
Rounded combs and patented pearl tips prevent skin irritation for reliably smooth grooming all over your body.
Comfortably trim and shave all your body hair, under the shower if you prefer.
Up to 40 min of cordless power after only 1 hour of charging.
The battery light goes on to show when the battery is low, charging or is fully powered up.
Shaving Performance
Accessories
Ease of use
Design
Power
Service
Looking for additional accessories? Show Parts & Accessories
HQ110/02
CP9062/01
CP9061/01
CP0830/01
CP0480/01
CP0283/01