Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Click & Style

    shave, style and groom

    S738/17
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    2 Awards
    • One tool, any look One tool, any look One tool, any look
      -{discount-value}

      Click & Style shave, style and groom

      S738/17
      Find support for this product

      One tool, any look

      Get a smooth face, perfect stubble and a groomed body really easily with this 3-in-1 tool. It has three separate attachments: for shaving, trimming and grooming. Just choose the one you want, click it onto the handle and get going. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £100.00
      Find similar products

      Click & Style shave, style and groom

      One tool, any look

      Get a smooth face, perfect stubble and a groomed body really easily with this 3-in-1 tool. It has three separate attachments: for shaving, trimming and grooming. Just choose the one you want, click it onto the handle and get going. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all click-and-style-shavers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        Click & Style

        Click & Style

        shave, style and groom

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        One tool, any look

        • 3-in-1 tool
        • 40 min cordless use/1 hr charge
        • ComfortCut Blade System
        SmartClick system for easy click-on/off attachments

        SmartClick system for easy click-on/off attachments

        The SmartClick attachment system makes it easy to turn your Click&Style into a shaver, beard trimmer or bodygroom. Just click the attachment you need onto the handle to complete your style. 

        Choose between 3 click-on/off attachments to get your look

        Choose between 3 click-on/off attachments to get your look

        Just click the attachment you need onto the handle to turn it into a shaver, beard trimmer or bodygroom. Click it off again when you've finished. For a smooth face, choose the shaver, For perfect stubble, reach for the trimmer. Want a sleek body? Time for the bodygroom. One tool, any look.

        For extra skin protection, use with shaving cream

        For extra skin protection, use with shaving cream

        Shave wet with shaving cream for extra skin protection, or dry for convenience.

        A close and safe shave

        A close and safe shave

        The dual rotary shaving attachment is designed for a close and clean shave with no nicks and cuts. The shaving heads move in 3 directions to easily follow your face's curves.

        Trim and style your beard with ease and precision

        Trim and style your beard with ease and precision

        Create anything from perfect stubble to a neatly trimmed beard or moustache. Get creative and then just rinse under the tap to clean.

        Try different lengths to find the trim that suits you best

        Try different lengths to find the trim that suits you best

        Choose from 5 length settings: 1 mm for perfect 3-day stubble to 5 mm for a short beard.

        Easy and safe body hair trimming and shaving

        Easy and safe body hair trimming and shaving

        Rounded combs and patented pearl tips prevent skin irritation for reliably smooth grooming all over your body.

        The handle and bodygroom attachment are water-resistant

        The handle and bodygroom attachment are water-resistant

        Comfortably trim and shave all your body hair, under the shower if you prefer.

        40 minutes' battery use after a 1-hour charge

        40 minutes' battery use after a 1-hour charge

        Up to 40 min of cordless power after only 1 hour of charging.

        Indicates when battery is low, charging or full

        Indicates when battery is low, charging or full

        The battery light goes on to show when the battery is low, charging or is fully powered up.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          ComfortCut Blade System

        • Accessories

          SmartClick
          • Beard styler
          • Body groomer
          Maintenance
          Protective cap
          Pouch
          Travel pouch
          Usage
          3 bodygroom combs

        • Ease of use

          Display
          Battery light
          Cleaning
          Fully washable
          Operation
          Cordless use

        • Design

          Handle
          • Anti-slip grip
          • Easy grip

        • Power

          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Battery Type
          NiMH
          Charging
          • 1 hour full charge
          • Quick charge for 1 shave
          Run time
          Up to 40 minutes

        • Service

          2 year guarantee
          Yes
          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH30
          Styling trimmer
          Replace every 2 yrs with YS511

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • SmartClick beard styler
        • SmartClick body groomer

        Looking for additional accessories? Show Parts & Accessories

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount