2 year warranty
Discontinued
HS85/44
Keep a close shave
Every year the blades of your Philips shaver travel the height of Mt. Everest... 49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your shaver's peak performance - replace shaving heads every year.
with replacement cartridge
Dual-blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.
The Flex Tracker automatically tracks the curves of your face and helps to protect against skin irritation.
The shaving heads have unique glide rings to help the shaver move smoothly over your face.
3.9
of 5
159
Reviews
David1903
02/10/2015
United Kingdom
No Replacements for my HS85
This is a great shaver but the cutting heads now need replacing. However they don't seem to be available anymore. If I have to replace my HS85 it could well be with another brand.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HS85/44 shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HS85/44 shaving heads
RayYyy
12/11/2014
United Kingdom
Liked my shaver
cannot buy new blades for this shaver, will be forced to buy a new shaver, it probably won't be a Philishave what a shame I liked it as well
This review was made for HS85/63 shaving heads
This review was made for HS85/63 shaving heads
grizza
26/09/2014
United Kingdom
discontinued ??????
excellent product - the whole razor and shaving experience but it's a shame if I'm forced into buying a new razor because there are no heads available.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HS85/60 shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HS85/60 shaving heads