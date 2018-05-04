2 year warranty
Discontinued
Comfortably close
This fully washable shaver allows you to rinse the shaver under the tap every time after use. You can count on a comfortable and close shave every day.
Precision cutting system
The Philips shaver has ultra-thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.
The skin friendly profile enables smooth skin contact for a comfortable shave.
4.0
of 5
101
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
Wheelspinner
04/05/2018
United Kingdom
Great long service shaver
I have had this shaver for over 6 years, and other than replacing cutter heads, everything has been brilliant. Battery still charges to give a couple of weeks shaving even at the age of it. Only replaced as the cutting heads are wearing out, and the head is getting a little loose in its fitting
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7320/17 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7320/17 Electric shaver
Skyblu
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
Simple, effective, quick
Philips shaving system is simple to use, gives a quick and comfortable shave day after day, is easy to clean and care for.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7320/17 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7320/17 Electric shaver
Spartan
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
The product is exactly what i needed
This razor gives me a good close shave and has caused me no problems whatever. Once charge the battery lasts for over a week in normal use and recharges quickly. It is very easy to clean.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7320/17 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7320/17 Electric shaver