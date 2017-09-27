2 year warranty
Discontinued
BT7085/32
Perfect beard, less mess
This powerful stubble and beard trimmer delivers superior trimming performance. The stubble comb has been specially designed to create the perfect stubble you want. The integrated vacuum system captures hairs for less mess guaranteed.
1 mm precision settings
Multifunctional display
75 mins' cordless use/1 hr charge
Turbo power boost button
Flexing guide comb that follows every curve of your face for an even trim, easily and comfortably.
Multifunctional display shows the length setting easily
Travel lock option protects your product against unintentionally switching on when you are carrying it in your bag.
3.8
of 5
1042
Reviews
Retro
27/09/2017
United Kingdom
Some improvements over my older version
Love the quietness and smooth feel of this compared to my older Philips trimmer. But for some reason they have made cleaning it more difficult. The hair collector isn't removable anymore. They do give you a couple of small cleaning tools, but I have found that using my cordless vac is much more effective at quickly clearing out those little hairs. Charging is also much much better, taking only an hour to charge, but giving a decent runtime. All in all very pleased, I just wish cleaning wasn't such a kerfuffle :)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7202/13 Vacuum beard & stubble trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7202/13 Vacuum beard & stubble trimmer
720s
29/07/2017
United Kingdom
No more messy sink
Excellent beard trimmer, collects a significant amount of stray hair.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7202/13 Vacuum beard & stubble trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7202/13 Vacuum beard & stubble trimmer
Stacey86
06/07/2017
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
No more cleaning up stubble
Wow, my husband normally leaves stubble everywhere after having a shave, however with vacuum beard trimmer there is hardly any stubble left to clean up and he gets the shave as close as he looked out so he still has a bit of stubble left. Overall it is a fab shaver, easy to use, comfortable and we would recommend it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7202/13 Vacuum beard & stubble trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7202/13 Vacuum beard & stubble trimmer
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.