2 year warranty
Discontinued
ComfortTech blades
360° Contour heads
Advanced display
SmartClick precision trimmer
Self-sharpening blades provide an efficient clean shave for optimum skin comfort. The curved blade caps shield your skin from the blades, which gently cut hair just above skin level
Fully flexible heads turn 360° to follow your facial contours. Experience optimal skin contact for a thorough and skin-friendly shave.
The shaver is designed with an ergonomic grip, so each movement feels natural. The new ergonomic handle with anti-slip rubber ensures you get an effortless easy shave even when using under the shower.
4.1
of 5
453
Reviews
82%
recommend this product
Lieinbed
05/08/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Works ok
Just good worked on first use.Would buy one again!
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5465/18 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-08-05
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5465/18 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-08-05
Teshy
04/08/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Shaver series 5000 S5466/17R1 Refurbished
A quality shaver with a very close shave! Easy to use and handle. Philip's rarely disappoint with their products and so pleased I acquired this item from them recently - it was a recycled item too!
Pros
Everything
Cons
None noted
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5466/17R1 Refurbished Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-06-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5466/17R1 Refurbished Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-06-01
Bashered
12/02/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Good product and value for money
Gives a nice clean shave I'm very satisfied with this shaver
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5467/17 Wet and dry electric shaver
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5467/17 Wet and dry electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.