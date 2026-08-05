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All series

  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable

Discontinued

Shaver series 5000Wet and dry electric shaver

S5466/17

4.1
| (453) Reviews | 82% recommend this product
Easy shave, clean and comfortable
Philips Shaver Series 5000 brings comfort to your morning routine. The shaver is intuitive to use thanks to the fully flexible head and its ergonomic grip. With One-touch open, it can be easily cleaned in a few seconds.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

Easy shave, clean and comfortable

  • ComfortTech blades

  • 360° Contour heads

  • Advanced display

  • SmartClick precision trimmer

Efficient clean shave for optimum skin comfort

Efficient clean shave for optimum skin comfort

Self-sharpening blades provide an efficient clean shave for optimum skin comfort. The curved blade caps shield your skin from the blades, which gently cut hair just above skin level

Maintains skin contact for a comfortable, smooth shave

Maintains skin contact for a comfortable, smooth shave

Fully flexible heads turn 360° to follow your facial contours. Experience optimal skin contact for a thorough and skin-friendly shave.

Ergonomic grip with anti-slip rubber

Ergonomic grip with anti-slip rubber

The shaver is designed with an ergonomic grip, so each movement feels natural. The new ergonomic handle with anti-slip rubber ensures you get an effortless easy shave even when using under the shower.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

453

Reviews

82%

recommend this product

05/08/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Works ok

Just good worked on first use.Would buy one again!

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5465/18 Wet and dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-08-05

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5465/18 Wet and dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-08-05

04/08/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Shaver series 5000 S5466/17R1 Refurbished

A quality shaver with a very close shave! Easy to use and handle. Philip's rarely disappoint with their products and so pleased I acquired this item from them recently - it was a recycled item too!

Pros

Everything

Cons

None noted

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5466/17R1 Refurbished Wet and dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-06-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5466/17R1 Refurbished Wet and dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-06-01

12/02/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Good product and value for money

Gives a nice clean shave I'm very satisfied with this shaver

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5467/17 Wet and dry electric shaver

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5467/17 Wet and dry electric shaver

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 