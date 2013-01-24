Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Shaver series 5000

    Wet and dry electric shaver

    S5466/17
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Easy shave, clean and comfortable Easy shave, clean and comfortable Easy shave, clean and comfortable
      -{discount-value}

      Shaver series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver

      S5466/17
      Overall Rating / 5

      Easy shave, clean and comfortable

      Philips Shaver Series 5000 brings comfort to your morning routine. The shaver is intuitive to use thanks to the fully flexible head and its ergonomic grip. With One-touch open, it can be easily cleaned in a few seconds. See all benefits

      Shaver series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver

      Easy shave, clean and comfortable

      Philips Shaver Series 5000 brings comfort to your morning routine. The shaver is intuitive to use thanks to the fully flexible head and its ergonomic grip. With One-touch open, it can be easily cleaned in a few seconds. See all benefits

      Easy shave, clean and comfortable

      Philips Shaver Series 5000 brings comfort to your morning routine. The shaver is intuitive to use thanks to the fully flexible head and its ergonomic grip. With One-touch open, it can be easily cleaned in a few seconds. See all benefits

      Shaver series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver

      Easy shave, clean and comfortable

      Philips Shaver Series 5000 brings comfort to your morning routine. The shaver is intuitive to use thanks to the fully flexible head and its ergonomic grip. With One-touch open, it can be easily cleaned in a few seconds. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Series shavers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        Shaver series 5000

        Shaver series 5000

        Wet and dry electric shaver

        Total:

        Easy shave, clean and comfortable

        • ComfortTech blades
        • 360° Contour heads
        • Advanced display
        • SmartClick precision trimmer
        Efficient clean shave for optimum skin comfort

        Efficient clean shave for optimum skin comfort

        Self-sharpening blades provide an efficient clean shave for optimum skin comfort. The curved blade caps shield your skin from the blades, which gently cut hair just above skin level

        Maintains skin contact for a comfortable, smooth shave

        Maintains skin contact for a comfortable, smooth shave

        Fully flexible heads turn 360° to follow your facial contours. Experience optimal skin contact for a thorough and skin-friendly shave.

        Ergonomic grip with anti-slip rubber

        Ergonomic grip with anti-slip rubber

        The shaver is designed with an ergonomic grip, so each movement feels natural. The new ergonomic handle with anti-slip rubber ensures you get an effortless easy shave even when using under the shower.

        1 hour charging time and 5 min quick charge

        1 hour charging time and 5 min quick charge

        Charge your shaver fully in just 1 hour with the powerful and energy efficient lithium-ion battery. In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

        Up to 50 minutes of cordless shaving when fully charged

        Up to 50 minutes of cordless shaving when fully charged

        Shave cordlessly for up to 50 minutes after one full battery charge.

        One-touch open for easy cleaning

        One-touch open for easy cleaning

        Clean the shaver with ease. At the touch of a button, flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.

        Click-on trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming

        Click-on trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming

        Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It's ideal for maintaining your moustache and trimming your sideburns.

        Shave wet, dry and even under the shower

        Shave wet, dry and even under the shower

        Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. With Wet and Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam, even under the shower.

        LED display with icons to use the shaver intuitively

        LED display with icons to use the shaver intuitively

        The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 1-level Battery Indicator - Cleaning Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Replacement Head Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Precision trimmer
          Yes
          Protective cap
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          Cleaning
          • Fully washable
          • One-touch open
          Display
          • Battery level indicator
          • LED display
          • Travel lock
          Wet and Dry
          Wet and dry use

        • Power

          Charging
          • 5-min quick charge
          • 1 hour full charge
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Battery type
          Li-Ion
          Max power consumption
          9  W
          Run time
          50 minutes
          Stand-by power
          0.04  W

        • Service

          2 year guarantee
          Yes
          Replacement head SH30
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH30

        • Design

          Handle
          Rubber grip
          Colour
          Dark Royal Blue
          Shaving heads
          Angular

        • Shaving Performance

          Contour following
          360 D Flexing heads
          Shaving system
          ComfortTech Blades

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Register

              Subscribe to our newsletter

              Get your welcome gift of 15% off*


              Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

              A welcome gift of 15% off*

              Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

              People that are happy to make use of their membership
              *
              I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
              What does this mean?
              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information
              *Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions
              **Sign up to stay informed, and register your product within 90 days after purchase

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount