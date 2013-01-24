Home
    Bodygroom series 5000

    Body groomer

    TT2030/36
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
      Bodygroom series 5000 Body groomer

      TT2030/36
      The Perfect Finish

      The all-over body grooming system of the Philips shaver TT2030/36 has uniquely designed attachments for a perfect trim and shave, even in sensitive body zones.

      The all-over body grooming system of the Philips shaver TT2030/36 has uniquely designed attachments for a perfect trim and shave, even in sensitive body zones.

      The all-over body grooming system of the Philips shaver TT2030/36 has uniquely designed attachments for a perfect trim and shave, even in sensitive body zones. See all benefits

      The all-over body grooming system of the Philips shaver TT2030/36 has uniquely designed attachments for a perfect trim and shave, even in sensitive body zones. See all benefits

        The Perfect Finish

        Even for the most sensitive body zones

        • 50 min
        • 2D head
        • 2 combs, 5 lengths
        5 integrated length settings up to 11 mm

        5 integrated length settings up to 11 mm

        Select and locks your desired length within a versatile range of possible lengths.

        Extra-Large XL trimmer for fast results on large areas

        Extra-Large XL trimmer for fast results on large areas

        Use the Extra-Large XL trimming guide for fast results on large areas, such as chest, abs and legs.

        Extra-Sensitive XS trimmer for more safety where needed

        Extra-Sensitive XS trimmer for more safety where needed

        Use the Extra-Sensitive XS trimming guide where more safety is required, such as your intimate area or underarms.

        High-performance trimmer for one-stroke efficiency

        High-performance trimmer for one-stroke efficiency

        The high performance 32 mm wide trimmer is designed to catch all types of body hair for one-stroke efficiency.

        LED light for battery level indication

        LED light for battery level indication

        LED light on the appliance indicates when the battery is full, low and charging

        Charging stand for convenient storage

        Charging stand for convenient storage

        Charging stand provides convenient storage and ensures the appliance is fully charged and ready to use

        Wet and dry use; for use in shower and easy cleaning

        Wet and dry use; for use in shower and easy cleaning

        100% waterproof Philips shaver makes it convenient to trim and shave your body in the shower and is easy to clean.

        Safe and less irritation for most comfortable body grooming

        Safe and less irritation for most comfortable body grooming

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Cutter width
          32  mm
          Number of length settings
          5
          Shaving element
          Foil with two pre-trimmers
          Trimming element
          Attachment

        • Ease of use

          Secured length settings
          Yes
          Charging indicator
          1 LED
          Maintenance free - No Oil need
          Yes
          Cordless
          Yes
          LED indicator
          Charging and battery level
          Wet and Dry
          Showerproof and easy cleaning

        • Power system

          Charging time
          8 hours
          Running time
          50 minutes
          Usage
          Cordless only

        • Accessories

          Store and charge stand
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Create the look you want

          Styles
          Shave and trim your body

        • Attachments

          XL trimming comb
          Yes
          XS trimming comb
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

