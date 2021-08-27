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10
d
Days
17
h
Hours
54
m
Minutes
42
s
Seconds
Discontinued
Ultimate shaving experience
Our most advanced shave yet, the Philips SensoTouch 3D RQ1280 shaver, gives you the ultimate shaving experience. The GyroFlex 3D system follows every contour of your face and the UltraTrack heads shave every hair in just a few strokes.
UltraTrack & GyroFlex 3D
60 min cordless use/1 hr charge
Precision trimmer
The GyroFlex 3D contour-following heads of the shaver adjust seamlessly to every curve of your face, minimising pressure and irritation on your skin.
Get a close shave that minimises skin irritation. The shaving head has 3 specialised tracks: slots for normal hair, channels for long or flat laying hair and holes for the shortest stubble on your face.
The dual-blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.
Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips
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4.3
of 5
419
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
Stillrocking
27/08/2021
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent, very pleased with it, BUT ...
I am very pleased with the performance of this shaver and its reliability, BUT I am very annoyed and frustrated that I cannot now obtain original replacement shaver heads, as production of them has ceased and there are only some very poor copies available online. This means I either have to put up with these very poor quality heads, or buy a new, current model shaver at a cost of £200-£300+ for a unit of similar quality ! A prime example of built in obsolescence !!
Pros
Excellent performance and lovely to use, plus fast re-charging time.
Cons
You can't now buy genuine Philips replacement shaver heads ...............
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1280/16 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2019-08-27
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1280/16 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2019-08-27
Bluto
16/01/2018
United Kingdom
Deals with tough beard!
I have used this shaver for 4 years. An excellent tool which deals with tough hair.Easy to clean and waterproof.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1280/16 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1280/16 Wet and dry electric shaver
Jeff90
14/12/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great product, best shaver I have tried to date
This excellent product is unfortunately diminished by the "flimsy" nature of the plastic securing ring for the shaver head rotators. A slight miss in re-alignment ends up with the retaining ring becoming non-functional.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1280/22 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1280/22 Wet and dry electric shaver
We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind
We give products a second change with refurbishment
We help you replace parts instead of products
We take responsibility for our impact
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.