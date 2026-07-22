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  • One tool, easy and efficient styling
  • One tool, easy and efficient styling
  • One tool, easy and efficient styling
  • One tool, easy and efficient styling
  • One tool, easy and efficient styling
  • One tool, easy and efficient styling
  • One tool, easy and efficient styling
  • One tool, easy and efficient styling
  • One tool, easy and efficient styling
  • One tool, easy and efficient styling
  • One tool, easy and efficient styling
  • One tool, easy and efficient styling
  • One tool, easy and efficient styling
  • One tool, easy and efficient styling
  • One tool, easy and efficient styling
  • One tool, easy and efficient styling

All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series7-in-1 trimmer

MG3920/15

4.2
| (706) Reviews | 86% recommend this product
One tool, easy and efficient styling
Designed for versatility and efficiency. With 7 attachments, self-sharpening steel blades for long-lasting precision and rounded tips for gentler trimming, the trimmer gives you the versatility to efficiently tackle all of your grooming needs.
See all benefits

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

For face, hair and body

One tool, easy and efficient styling

  • Blades with rounded tips

  • Self-sharpening blades

  • Charging LED

7-in-1 trimmer

7-in-1 trimmer

Our trimmer comes with 7 tools so you can trim, style and clip your hair and facial hair, conveniently covering all your grooming needs.

Your ideal beard with ease and precision

Your ideal beard with ease and precision

The trimmer's blades and beard combs create clean, straight lines for your ideal look with ease.

Clip your hair, your way

Clip your hair, your way

Attach the hair-clipping comb and choose from the different length settings to easily maintain your hairstyle at home.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

706

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

22/07/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Best product for a man

I love this product is the best. I do recommend for any man who likes to trimmers.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3920/15 7-in-1 trimmer

Date of Use 2026-06-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3920/15 7-in-1 trimmer

Date of Use 2026-06-01

27/06/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent quality & a great cut

Excellent trimmer from Phillips. I've been using Phillips products pretty much all my life and I can honestly say, they never fail to give excellent performance and exceptional, long life. This 3000 Series trimmer is no exception, it's very well made and has a high quality feel to it, it's light and has a slightly tactile feel to the case so it's easy to grip and get a pin sharp trim. Blades are excellent and cut cleanly with zero tug or pulling. Battery life between charges is also very good and it comes with a good selection of trimming combs. Highly recommend.

Pros

Excellent Cut, good battery life between charges, very easy to use.

Cons

None.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3920/15 7-in-1 trimmer

Date of Use 2026-06-26

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3920/15 7-in-1 trimmer

Date of Use 2026-06-26

05/01/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

A great money saver.Farmer

An excellent product for my needs. Ideal for my weekly beard trim and also for my wife to trim my hair. The barber doesn't make much money out of me!A

Pros

A great choice of trimming attachments. The adjustable one is great! The long battery charge is a great improvement on previous models.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3946/15 9-in-1 trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3946/15 9-in-1 trimmer

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 

  1. Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase