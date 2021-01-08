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  • A closer, cleaner shave
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  • A closer, cleaner shave
  • A closer, cleaner shave
  • A closer, cleaner shave
  • A closer, cleaner shave
  • A closer, cleaner shave
  • A closer, cleaner shave
  • A closer, cleaner shave
  • A closer, cleaner shave
  • A closer, cleaner shave
  • A closer, cleaner shave
  • A closer, cleaner shave
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  • A closer, cleaner shave
  • A closer, cleaner shave
  • A closer, cleaner shave
  • A closer, cleaner shave
  • A closer, cleaner shave
  • A closer, cleaner shave
  • A closer, cleaner shave
  • A closer, cleaner shave
  • A closer, cleaner shave
  • A closer, cleaner shave

Discontinued

PowerTouch Plusdry electric shaver

PT860/16

4.2
| (499) Reviews | 89% recommend this product
A closer, cleaner shave
The Philips PowerTouch system of the PT860/16 adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes, full washability and proven DualPrecision shaving performance, it ensures that you are always ready to quickly finish your morning routine.
See all benefits

A closer, cleaner shave

  • DualPrecision blades

  • Flexing heads

DualPrecision heads shave long hairs and short stubble

DualPrecision heads shave long hairs and short stubble

DualPrecision blades comfortably shave both long hairs and short stubble. 1. Slots cut long hairs. 2. Holes cut stubble.

Flex & Float adjusts to face and neck curves

Flex & Float adjusts to face and neck curves

Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave.

Super Lift & Cut blades raise hairs to cut closer

Super Lift & Cut blades raise hairs to cut closer

The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

499

Reviews

89%

recommend this product

08/01/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Philips employee

Verified buyer

new shaver

[Employee of philipsglobal] gives a very good wet shave and easy to carry about

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT860/14 Dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT860/14 Dry electric shaver

13/07/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Replacement heads

The replacement parts came exactly on tîme and they are perfect. I was a little concerned that they may arrive after I left for France do I bought an identical Shaver from Boots. That shows just how much I like the razor and the customer care that I received. It just could not have been any bretter as it was perfect.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT860/14 Dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT860/14 Dry electric shaver

07/01/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Good shave

Bought this as a second backup because I was unsure about the S5572 I bought as first backup. This shaver gave a good clean shave the first time that I used it and I prefer it to the ones that look like aliens.

Pros

Good clean shave, easy to use can be used plugged in.

Cons

Non

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT860/20 Dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT860/20 Dry electric shaver

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