2 year warranty
Discontinued
DualPrecision blades
Flexing heads
DualPrecision blades comfortably shave both long hairs and short stubble. 1. Slots cut long hairs. 2. Holes cut stubble.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave.
The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.
4.2
of 5
499
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
twohammers
08/01/2021
United Kingdom
Philips employee
Verified buyer
new shaver
[Employee of philipsglobal] gives a very good wet shave and easy to carry about
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT860/14 Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT860/14 Dry electric shaver
Happy Trevor
13/07/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Replacement heads
The replacement parts came exactly on tîme and they are perfect. I was a little concerned that they may arrive after I left for France do I bought an identical Shaver from Boots. That shows just how much I like the razor and the customer care that I received. It just could not have been any bretter as it was perfect.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT860/14 Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT860/14 Dry electric shaver
Dingus
07/01/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Good shave
Bought this as a second backup because I was unsure about the S5572 I bought as first backup. This shaver gave a good clean shave the first time that I used it and I prefer it to the ones that look like aliens.
Pros
Good clean shave, easy to use can be used plugged in.
Cons
Non
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT860/20 Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT860/20 Dry electric shaver