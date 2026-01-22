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2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
PowerTouch Plus dry electric shaver
Discontinued
Support
PT860/16
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User manual
All (3)
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
How do I get the best results with my Philips shaver?
Shaving head retaining frame
Power adapter
Stand
ShaversCleansing brush
My Philips Jet Clean does not clean my Philips shaver
My Philips Shaver is leaking water