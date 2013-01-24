Home
    Multigroom series 3000

    Grooming kit

    QG3020/10
    4-in-1 grooming kit
      Multigroom series 3000 Grooming kit

      QG3020/10
      4-in-1 grooming kit

      This Philips professional grooming kit with head, beard, nose and ear trimmer is the ultimate styling tool to create the right look for any occasion. See all benefits

        Multigroom series 3000

        Multigroom series 3000

        Grooming kit

        4-in-1 grooming kit

        Create your own look

        • 4-in-1
        Contour-following comb for speed and comfort

        Contour-following comb for speed and comfort

        The contour-following comb adjusts to every curve to give fast and comfortable results.

        SteelWave self-sharpening blades for precise results

        SteelWave self-sharpening blades for precise results

        Revolutionary wave-shaped, self-sharpening blades channel and cut hair for a precise and even result.

        9 integrated length settings from 1-18 mm

        Select and locks your desired length within a versatile range of possible lengths.

        Beard and moustache comb with 9 length settings

        Trimming your facial hair exactly how you want.

        Full size trimmer for beard and head hair

        Using the full size trimmer without a comb results in a stubble beard look.

        Nose and ear trimmer to trim unwanted hairs

        A must-have addition to your grooming set to keep your unwanted hairs away.

        Charging stand for convenient storage

        Charging stand provides convenient storage and ensures the appliance is fully charged and ready to use

        Technical Specifications

        • Create the look you want

          Styling tools
          9 position hair clipper comb

        • Performance

          Trimmer size
          32 mm

        • Power system

          Usage
          • Corded/cordless
          • Cordless only
          Charging time
          10 hours
          Running time
          35 minutes

        • Maintenance

          Lubrication
          Blades need no oiling
          Cleaning
          Cleaning brush

        • Ease of use

          Display
          Charging indicator

