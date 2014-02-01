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Discontinued

Multigroom series 3000Grooming kit

QG3020/10

4.9

| (7) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

4-in-1 grooming kit

This Philips professional grooming kit with head, beard, nose and ear trimmer is the ultimate styling tool to create the right look for any occasion.

See all benefits

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

Create your own look

4-in-1 grooming kit

  • 4-in-1

Contour-following comb for speed and comfort

Contour-following comb for speed and comfort

The contour-following comb adjusts to every curve to give fast and comfortable results.

SteelWave self-sharpening blades for precise results

SteelWave self-sharpening blades for precise results

Revolutionary wave-shaped, self-sharpening blades channel and cut hair for a precise and even result.

9 integrated length settings from 1-18 mm

Select and locks your desired length within a versatile range of possible lengths.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.9

of 5

7

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

01/02/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best beard trimmer ever

I used the Grooming kit GG3020 for the last 6 years and really loved it. Not only trimmed my beard but also the head and sometimes the body. Charging time was quite good and used for a long time before recharded it. Now after all this years well it's not working so good so I 'm might replace it with the same if I find it in store.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3020/10 Grooming kit

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3020/10 Grooming kit

09/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great Product

Excellent performance, easy to use and change heads, copes well with most grooming requirements.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3020/10 Grooming kit

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3020/10 Grooming kit

09/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great Product

Excellent performance, easy to use and change heads, copes well with most grooming requirements.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3020/10 Grooming kit

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3020/10 Grooming kit

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 