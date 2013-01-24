Home
      The Best Shaver from the World's No. 1

      For men who only want the very best, SmartTouch-XL combines advanced Speed-XL shaving heads with the unique SmartTouch Contour Following System for a perfectly close shave with less irritation.

        The Best Shaver from the World's No. 1

        Perfectly Close, even in hard-to-reach areas

        SmartTouch contour following

        Constantly keeps the 3 shaving heads in close contact with your skin for a fast and efficient shave.

        Speed-XL shaving heads with 50% more shaving surface

        The three shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *compared to standard rotary shaving heads

        Personal Comfort Control adapts to your skin type

        Personal Comfort Control adapts the shaver to your skin type. Select the 'Normal' setting for a fast and comfortable close shave. Select 'Sensitive' for a comfortable close shave with maximum skin comfort.

        Precision Cutting System

        Ultra-thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

        Super Lift & Cut® technology

        The dual blade system lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

        Reflex Action® System

        Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

        Individually Floating Heads

        Align the razor-sharp blades closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.

        Washable shaver

        The waterproof shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving System

          SmartTouch contour following
          Speed-XL shaving heads
          Personal Comfort Control
          Reflex Action® System
          Individually floating heads
          Precision Cutting System
          Super Lift & Cut® technology
          Washable
          Corrosion-free heads
          Detachable bracket
          Powering hinge for flip-top bracket
          Silent power
          Vibration free
          Hair-collecting chamber
          Replacement head
          HQ9

        • Power System

          Rechargeable/Mains
          Charging time
          1  hour(s)
          Shaving time
          Up to 30  day(s)
          Quick charge
          Automatic selection V100-240
          Low voltage boat/car charging
          Rechargeable Green Li-Ion Energy Cells

        • Electronic Features

          LCD multi-purpose display
          Comfort dial read out
          Travel lock
          Replace shaving heads indicator
          Cleaning indicator
          Battery capacity indication
          Battery low indication
          Battery full indication
          Charge indication
          Demonstration mode
          Electronic on/off switch

        • Finishing

          Magnetic lacquer
          Lacquering finishing
          Colour
          Magnetech Magnetic
          Chrome display
          Rubber grips

        • Accessories

          Stainless steel pouch
          Charging stand with clock
          Pop-up trimmer
          Protection cap
          Cleaning brush
          Paper assy

        • Weight and dimensions

          Gift box

