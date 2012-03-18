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Discontinued

arcitecElectric shaver

RQ1090

3.8

| (10) Reviews | 80% recommend this product

1 award

The best shaver from the world's no. 1

For men who only want the very best, arcitec combines Flex and Pivot Action with the Triple-track shaving heads for a perfectly close shave, even on the neck.

See all benefits

Perfectly close, even on the neck

The best shaver from the world's no. 1

  • With shaving minutes indicator

Flex and Pivot Action follows every curve

Flex and Pivot Action follows every curve

Three independently flexing heads in a shaving unit that swivels with full range of motion. This unique combination ensures optimum skin contact in curved areas to catch even the most problematic neck hair.

Triple-Track shaving heads with 50% more shaving surface

Triple-Track shaving heads with 50% more shaving surface

The three shaving tracks of the Triple-Track shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface than standard, single track rotary shaving heads.

Super Lift & Cut technology

Super Lift & Cut technology

The dual blade system lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

10

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

2

18/03/2012

Nederland

Nederland

geweldig apparaat

scheert zeer soepel en glad,ligt lekker in de hand en is makkelijk in onderhoud. korte oplaat tijd en gaat lang mee.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for arcitec RQ1090 Elektrisch scheerapparaat

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for arcitec RQ1090 Elektrisch scheerapparaat

14/10/2011

Nederland

Nederland

De scheerapparaat is een mooi product omdat het met de vorming van de kaak meegaat

Dit is mijn 4e scheerapparaat van Philips. en elke keer verbetert het comfort. Wat ik wel heb gemerkt is dat de oplaadtijd is gehalveerd. voorheen kon ik 120 minuten doen met de accu en nu nog 60 minuten. Ik zou geen ander apparaat wensen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for arcitec RQ1090 Elektrisch scheerapparaat

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for arcitec RQ1090 Elektrisch scheerapparaat

23/03/2018

Suomi

Suomi

Upea & hienosti muotoiltu

Hyvä kone, jossa plussaa mm: digitaalinen näyttö hyvä akun kesto integroitu trimmeri kestävyys (kohta 8 v käytössä)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for arcitec RQ1090 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for arcitec RQ1090 Electric shaver

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