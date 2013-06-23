2 year warranty
Discontinued
RQ1085/22
With Jet Clean system
Three independently flexing heads in a shaving unit that swivels with full range of motion. This unique combination ensures optimum skin contact in curved areas to catch even the most problematic neck hair.
The three shaving tracks of the Triple-Track shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface than standard, single track rotary shaving heads.
The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.
Awards
3.7
of 5
7
Reviews
Niek82
23/06/2013
Nederland
Klantvriendelijk in gebruik
Mooi design,uitstekend beeld.Beter dan in het verleden is de TV makkelijk te bedienen.Wij zijn er zeer tevreden over.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for arcitec RQ1085/22 Elektrisch scheerapparaat
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for arcitec RQ1085/22 Elektrisch scheerapparaat
dite28480
09/10/2011
France
5/5, je suis satisfait à 100%
je le trouve silencieux par rapport à mes anciens rasoirs bonne prise en main facilité et simplicité pour le nettoyage esthétique les têtes permettent un rasage précis
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for arcitec RQ1085/22 Rasoir électrique
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for arcitec RQ1085/22 Rasoir électrique
chb71
07/01/2011
France
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for arcitec RQ1085/22 Rasoir électrique
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for arcitec RQ1085/22 Rasoir électrique
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.