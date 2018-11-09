2 year warranty
for legs
Single-foil shaver
Battery operated
The gentle small shaving head protects your skin, leaving it smooth and soft
For comfortable handling
For a gentle and comfortable use during your shower or bath routine with anti-slip grip for optimal wet and dry use.
4.0
of 5
139
Reviews
81%
recommend this product
ulam
09/11/2018
United Kingdom
Great little shaver
I love the way it looks and how easy it is to use. I only use it for dry shave, it's great for those emergency moments when you want to wear a skirt and forgot to shave :) I take it with me when I travel and never have to worry about any other shaving accessories. It is a bit noisy so it takes a minute to get use to it. I'm only giving 4 stars for Performance as the finish is not as silky but it still looks good! Overall it's a great little shaver and I would definitely recommend it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6341/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6341/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver
GW05
06/11/2018
United Kingdom
Very Happy
lovely product to look at, the results are lovely! i love that you can use on either dry or wet skin, i have delicate skin but have had no issues with this even dry shaving ! highly recommend
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6341/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6341/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Quickshaver87
06/11/2018
United Kingdom
Perfect for traveling - great results, zero time waste
I went traveling to Venice for a weekend and couldn't bring a manual razor in my plane carry on bag. So I purchased the SatinShave and it worked amazingly for me. I put in the battery that was included in the pack and popped in my bag. Once I got to Venice I didn't have to charge it before hand. I quickly shaved before going out and the result was great for the price paid!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6341/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6341/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver