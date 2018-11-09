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  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving

SatinShave EssentialWet and Dry electric shaver

HP6341/00

4
| (139) Reviews | 81% recommend this product
Safe and easy shaving
With this all-round shaver you can shave your whole body quickly, easily and safely. The secret is the small shaving head, which cuts quickly while protecting your skin. A soft and smooth feeling after every use!
See all benefits

Safe and easy shaving

  • for legs

  • Single-foil shaver

  • Battery operated

Safe shaving system for ultimate skin protection

Safe shaving system for ultimate skin protection

The gentle small shaving head protects your skin, leaving it smooth and soft

Profiled, ergonomic grip

Profiled, ergonomic grip

For comfortable handling

Wet and dry for use in bath or shower

Wet and dry for use in bath or shower

For a gentle and comfortable use during your shower or bath routine with anti-slip grip for optimal wet and dry use.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

139

Reviews

81%

recommend this product

09/11/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great little shaver

I love the way it looks and how easy it is to use. I only use it for dry shave, it's great for those emergency moments when you want to wear a skirt and forgot to shave :) I take it with me when I travel and never have to worry about any other shaving accessories. It is a bit noisy so it takes a minute to get use to it. I'm only giving 4 stars for Performance as the finish is not as silky but it still looks good! Overall it's a great little shaver and I would definitely recommend it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6341/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6341/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver

06/11/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very Happy

lovely product to look at, the results are lovely! i love that you can use on either dry or wet skin, i have delicate skin but have had no issues with this even dry shaving ! highly recommend

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6341/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6341/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver

06/11/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Perfect for traveling - great results, zero time waste

I went traveling to Venice for a weekend and couldn't bring a manual razor in my plane carry on bag. So I purchased the SatinShave and it worked amazingly for me. I put in the battery that was included in the pack and popped in my bag. Once I got to Venice I didn't have to charge it before hand. I quickly shaved before going out and the result was great for the price paid!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6341/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6341/00 Wet and Dry electric shaver

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