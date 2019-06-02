2 year warranty
Discontinued
Nose, ear and eyebrow
Safeguard tube trimmer
2 eyebrow combs
In the revolutionary Philips SafeGuard trimmer the cutter is protected by an ultra-thin foil guard to ensure only hair can get in, not your skin. On top of that, your hair cannot get caught between two separately moving cutting blades, so it's guaranteed that there will be no pulling of hair.
The soft-touch rubber grip elements ensure optimal hold, even when wet, for better control when operating your appliance.
4.1
of 5
296
Reviews
84%
recommend this product
lenny
02/06/2019
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
10 years old and still going strong
same battery and the cutter is a good as new needs something to stand on though
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT9110/10 waterproof nose trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT9110/10 waterproof nose trimmer
dewboy
30/01/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Simply the best.
I bought this item in June 2012 and now in January 2015 it still works as if it were brand new. Being able to clean the head out after use is a bonus and probably the reason why this machine is simply the best. The cut still is sharp as ever. Highly recommended
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT9110/10 waterproof nose trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT9110/10 waterproof nose trimmer
Boris
25/08/2013
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
First one I have owned to do the job properly
This is a well-made product, comfortable to use and efficient. Very pleased to find the right tool at last
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT9110/10 waterproof nose trimmer
This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT9110/10 waterproof nose trimmer
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.