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Discontinued

Nose trimmer series 3000waterproof nose trimmer

NT9110/10

4.1
| (296) Reviews | 84% recommend this product
Safe, fast and easy
The Philips Nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer uses a powerful precision micro-trimmer for a safe, fast and easy trimming experience
See all benefits

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

for nose, ear and eyebrow hair

Safe, fast and easy

  • Nose, ear and eyebrow

  • Safeguard tube trimmer

  • 2 eyebrow combs

Ideal angle for easy reach and maximum comfort

Ideal angle for easy reach and maximum comfort

Safeguard trimmer to avoid pulling, nicks and cuts

Safeguard trimmer to avoid pulling, nicks and cuts

In the revolutionary Philips SafeGuard trimmer the cutter is protected by an ultra-thin foil guard to ensure only hair can get in, not your skin. On top of that, your hair cannot get caught between two separately moving cutting blades, so it's guaranteed that there will be no pulling of hair.

Soft grip for maximum control

Soft grip for maximum control

The soft-touch rubber grip elements ensure optimal hold, even when wet, for better control when operating your appliance.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

296

Reviews

84%

recommend this product

02/06/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

10 years old and still going strong

same battery and the cutter is a good as new needs something to stand on though

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT9110/10 waterproof nose trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT9110/10 waterproof nose trimmer

30/01/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Simply the best.

I bought this item in June 2012 and now in January 2015 it still works as if it were brand new. Being able to clean the head out after use is a bonus and probably the reason why this machine is simply the best. The cut still is sharp as ever. Highly recommended

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT9110/10 waterproof nose trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT9110/10 waterproof nose trimmer

25/08/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

First one I have owned to do the job properly

This is a well-made product, comfortable to use and efficient. Very pleased to find the right tool at last

This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT9110/10 waterproof nose trimmer

This review was made for Nose trimmer series 3000 NT9110/10 waterproof nose trimmer

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 