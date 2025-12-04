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  • Ultimate steel precision for the perfect beard
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  • Ultimate steel precision for the perfect beard
  • Ultimate steel precision for the perfect beard
  • Ultimate steel precision for the perfect beard
  • Ultimate steel precision for the perfect beard
  • Ultimate steel precision for the perfect beard
  • Ultimate steel precision for the perfect beard
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Ultimate steel precision for the perfect beard
  • Ultimate steel precision for the perfect beard
  • Ultimate steel precision for the perfect beard
  • Ultimate steel precision for the perfect beard
  • Ultimate steel precision for the perfect beard

Discontinued

Beard trimmer 9000 PrestigeBeard trimmer

BT9810/15

4.4
| (399) Reviews | 88% recommend this product
Ultimate steel precision for the perfect beard
The Philips BT9000 Prestige delivers unmatched precision thanks to the built-in metal comb, giving consistent trimming results no matter how much pressure is applied.
See all benefits

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

The best from Philips

Ultimate steel precision for the perfect beard

  • SteelPrecision Technology

  • PowerAdapt Sensor

  • 3 level battery indicator

Ultimate precision and even results

Ultimate precision and even results

The Philips beard trimmer 9000 Prestige features the brand new SteelPrecision Technology which consists of an integrated metal comb and strong cutter. This system does not bend like a plastic comb, no matter the pressure, to ensure the most even and precise trimming results*.

Glides over the skin for a smooth trim

Glides over the skin for a smooth trim

Get the most even result from your trim. This beard trimmer for men always follows the contours of your face, with an anti-friction coating that allows it to effortlessly and comfortably glide over your skin.

Sharp metal blades cut precisely without pulling

Sharp metal blades cut precisely without pulling

Our full metal blades remain sharp for life. And thanks to the special geometry of the blades, the beard trimmer 9000 Prestige cuts even the thickest hair without pulling.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

399

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

04/12/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The best beard trimmer on the market

I purchased this beard trimmer for myself about 18 months ago. I have a short beard, 2-3mm and with the metal beard trimmer this has the best product I have used. It cuts perfectly, the incremental depth of cuts are perfect as is the long battery charge. Would definitely recommend this product for short beards and would certainly buy again if necessary.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Beardtrimmer 9000 Prestige BT9810 Precision beard trimmer with built-in metal comb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Beardtrimmer 9000 Prestige BT9810 Precision beard trimmer with built-in metal comb

27/12/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Very good

My partner is very happy with this great close shave

Pros

Quiet, quick charge time, amount of settings

Cons

Only does beard

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Beardtrimmer 9000 Prestige BT9810 Precision beard trimmer with built-in metal comb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Beardtrimmer 9000 Prestige BT9810 Precision beard trimmer with built-in metal comb

06/01/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Delighted with the trimmer

Very happy with this trimmer. Easy to use with simple cut length adjustment.

Pros

Ease of cut length adjustment

Cons

Not so good with fine trims which require narrow blade. I have kept my old trimmer to manage this.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Beardtrimmer 9000 Prestige BT9810 Precision beard trimmer with built-in metal comb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Beardtrimmer 9000 Prestige BT9810 Precision beard trimmer with built-in metal comb

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 

  1. Based on an objective evenness test with close-up images in its price class, done by a third-party agency