2 year warranty
Discontinued
SteelPrecision Technology
PowerAdapt Sensor
3 level battery indicator
The Philips beard trimmer 9000 Prestige features the brand new SteelPrecision Technology which consists of an integrated metal comb and strong cutter. This system does not bend like a plastic comb, no matter the pressure, to ensure the most even and precise trimming results*.
Get the most even result from your trim. This beard trimmer for men always follows the contours of your face, with an anti-friction coating that allows it to effortlessly and comfortably glide over your skin.
Our full metal blades remain sharp for life. And thanks to the special geometry of the blades, the beard trimmer 9000 Prestige cuts even the thickest hair without pulling.
4.4
of 5
399
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
James PJ
04/12/2025
United Kingdom
The best beard trimmer on the market
I purchased this beard trimmer for myself about 18 months ago. I have a short beard, 2-3mm and with the metal beard trimmer this has the best product I have used. It cuts perfectly, the incremental depth of cuts are perfect as is the long battery charge. Would definitely recommend this product for short beards and would certainly buy again if necessary.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Beardtrimmer 9000 Prestige BT9810 Precision beard trimmer with built-in metal comb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Beardtrimmer 9000 Prestige BT9810 Precision beard trimmer with built-in metal comb
Bigus Dicus
27/12/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Very good
My partner is very happy with this great close shave
Pros
Quiet, quick charge time, amount of settings
Cons
Only does beard
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Beardtrimmer 9000 Prestige BT9810 Precision beard trimmer with built-in metal comb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Beardtrimmer 9000 Prestige BT9810 Precision beard trimmer with built-in metal comb
smukman
06/01/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Delighted with the trimmer
Very happy with this trimmer. Easy to use with simple cut length adjustment.
Pros
Ease of cut length adjustment
Cons
Not so good with fine trims which require narrow blade. I have kept my old trimmer to manage this.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Beardtrimmer 9000 Prestige BT9810 Precision beard trimmer with built-in metal comb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Beardtrimmer 9000 Prestige BT9810 Precision beard trimmer with built-in metal comb
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.
Based on an objective evenness test with close-up images in its price class, done by a third-party agency