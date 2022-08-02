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Beard trimmer 9000 Prestige Beard trimmer

Discontinued

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Beard trimmer 9000 PrestigeBeard trimmer

BT9810/15

Beard trimmer 9000 Prestige Beard trimmer

Discontinued

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  • How to use, how to trim video Beard trimmer 9000 Prestige
    How to use, how to trim video Beard trimmer 9000 Prestige
  • How to clean, charge and maintain video Beard trimmer 9000 Prestige
    How to clean, charge and maintain video Beard trimmer 9000 Prestige

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Manuals & Documentation

UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)

  • PDF file, 142.9 kB
  • 21 October 2025

User manual

  • PDF file, 1.2 MB
  • 16 October 2025

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