Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
FACE Stylers and grooming kits
All series
Beard trimmer 9000 Prestige Beard trimmer
Discontinued
Support
BT9810/15
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
User manual
All (10)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
How do I charge my Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper?
Why is there white grease inside my Philips groomer/trimmer/clipper?
How should I trim my beard with my Philips product?
How do I clean my Philips groomer?
Beardtrimmer 9000 PrestigeCutter
Beardtrimmer Series 9000Adjustable beard comb 5.4–10 mm
Beardtrimmer S9000 PrestigeTravel pouch
ShaversCleansing brush
Beardtrimmer series 9000Power plug EU Type HQ8505
My skin is irritated after using my Philips Groomer
My Philips Groomer is trimming my hair unevenly
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is making a strange noise
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you