    Bodygroom series 5000

    Showerproof body groomer

    BG2036/32
    Close trim, comfortable shave
      Close trim, comfortable shave

      The Series 5000 is designed to power through hair, without compromise on skin comfort. Whether on the chest or hard-to-reach areas like the back, you can shave with the skin comfort system or trim using the 3-, 5- or 7-mm-length combs. See all benefits

        Close trim, comfortable shave

        Even in hard-to-reach areas

        • Skin comfort system
        • 3 combs, 3-7 mm
        • 50 mins' cordless use/1 hr charge
        • Back attachment
        Confidently trim or shave all body zones

        Confidently trim or shave all body zones

        Designed to be safe and comfortable for the underarms, chest and abs, back and shoulders, groin area and legs. The skin comfort system catches and cuts hairs of different lengths, without the need for multiple tools or skin contact with sharp edges. The bi-directional trimmers cut longer hairs, which are shaved by the foil for a closer result.

        Rounded tips and hypoallergenic foil for skin comfort

        Rounded tips and hypoallergenic foil for skin comfort

        The skin comfort system features a hypoallergenic foil and rounded tips to protect your skin while shaving.

        Includes 3 combs for a 3-, 5- or 7-mm trim

        Includes 3 combs for a 3-, 5- or 7-mm trim

        3 combs included for different body hair lengths. Attach the combs to the shaving system to trim hair to fixed length settings of 3 mm, 5 mm or 7 mm. You can use the shaving system without the combs for a closer result. For thicker hair, pre-trimming with the fixed combs is recommended.

        Extra-long handle makes it easier to reach your back

        Extra-long handle makes it easier to reach your back

        Conveniently remove back hair. This attachment has been specially designed for convenient back grooming.

        50 minutes cordless use after a 1-hour charge

        50 minutes cordless use after a 1-hour charge

        High-power NiMH battery for full-body use, with 50 minutes of cordless use after a 1-hour charge. The battery light indicates power status when the battery is low or full.

        Easy to clean and use in or out of the shower

        Easy to clean and use in or out of the shower

        Provides a comfortable and close result in and out of the shower. The body groomer is 100% showerproof, so you can simply rinse it clean when you've finished. For longer hair, trimming performance may be better on dry hair.

        Ergonomic grip for maximum control

        Ergonomic grip for maximum control

        The rubber grip is designed to ensure optimal handling even when wet, for better control during use, in or out of the shower.

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oiling needed

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oiling needed

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Cutter width
          32  mm
          Shaving element
          Foil with two pre-trimmers
          Skin comfort
          • Skin comfort system
          • Comfort in sensitive areas

        • Create the look you want

          Number of length settings
          3 fixed length settings

        • Accessories

          Back handle attachment
          Yes
          Stand
          Charging stand

        • Ease of use

          Wet and Dry
          • Fully washable
          • Showerproof and easy cleaning
          Secured length settings
          Yes
          Operation
          Cordless use
          Maintenance-free
          No oil needed

        • Design

          Handle
          Ergonomic grip and handling

        • Power

          Battery type
          Ni-MH
          Run time
          50 minutes
          Charging
          1 hour full charge

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

