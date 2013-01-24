Home
    Norelco D-finer Precision trimmer

    NT9130
    Norelco
      Norelco D-finer Precision trimmer

      NT9130

      Most comfortable

      Get the most comfortable precision trimmer to define your facial style

      Norelco D-finer Precision trimmer

      Most comfortable

      Get the most comfortable precision trimmer to define your facial style

      Norelco D-finer Precision trimmer

      Most comfortable

      Get the most comfortable precision trimmer to define your facial style

        Most comfortable

        for defining your facial style

        Soft grip for maximum control

        Soft grip for maximum control

        The soft-touch rubber grip elements ensure optimal hold, even when wet, for better control when operating your appliance.

        Ultra sharp closed cutting system avoids pulling, guaranteed

        Ultra sharp closed cutting system avoids pulling, guaranteed

        The ultra sharp closed tube cutting system avoids hair pulling, guaranteed

        Guarded system protects against nicks and cuts

        Guarded system protects against nicks and cuts

        The guarded tube trimmer system protects your skin against nicks and cuts

        Ideal angle for easy reach and maximum comfort

        Ideal angle for easy reach and maximum comfort

        Deluxe storage case to neatly store your product

        Organise and neatly store your precision trimmer and its accessories in a deluxe case

        Skin friendly trimmer with rounded tips

        Skin friendly trimmer with rounded tips, for defining your facial style comfortably

        Technical Specifications

        • Power system

          Power supply
          AA battery

        • Accessories

          Luxurious storage pouch
          Yes

        • Maintenance

          Durability
          Protection cap
          Guarantee
          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Cleaning
          Cleaning brush

        • Ease of use

          Wet and Dry
          100 % waterproof for easy use and cleaning

        • Comfort

          Handling
          • Ideal angle for easy reach
          • Soft grip coating for maximum control

        • Create the look you want

          Styling tools
          2 eyebrow combs
          Shape and Trim
          Yes

        Optional Accessories

