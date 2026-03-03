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All series

  • Close trim, comfortable shave
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  • Close trim, comfortable shave
  • Close trim, comfortable shave
  • Close trim, comfortable shave
  • Close trim, comfortable shave
  • Close trim, comfortable shave
  • Close trim, comfortable shave
  • Close trim, comfortable shave
  • Close trim, comfortable shave
  • Close trim, comfortable shave
  • Close trim, comfortable shave
  • Close trim, comfortable shave
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  • Close trim, comfortable shave
  • Close trim, comfortable shave
  • Close trim, comfortable shave
  • Close trim, comfortable shave
  • Close trim, comfortable shave
  • Close trim, comfortable shave
  • Close trim, comfortable shave
  • Close trim, comfortable shave
  • Close trim, comfortable shave
  • Close trim, comfortable shave

Discontinued

Bodygroom series 3000Showerproof body groomer with skin comfort system

BG2024/15

4.1
| (742) Reviews | 84% recommend this product
Close trim, comfortable shave
The Series 3000 is designed to power through hair, without compromise on skin comfort. You can shave with the skin comfort system or trim using the 3 mm length comb included.
See all benefits
OG BG 7000 Yin Yang Industry Logo [master-b27f7e2e8b3b4b18a391b2e300dd49cb] [com-mig]

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

Everywhere below the neck

Close trim, comfortable shave

  • Skin comfort system

  • Bi-directional trimmer & 3 mm comb

  • 50 mins' cordless use/8 hr charge

Confidently trim or shave all body zones

Confidently trim or shave all body zones

Designed to be safe and comfortable for the underarms, chest and abs, back and shoulders, groin area and legs. The skin comfort system catches and cuts hairs of different lengths, without the need for multiple tools or skin contact with sharp edges. The bi-directional trimmers cut longer hairs, which are shaved by the foil for a closer result.

Rounded tips and hypoallergenic foil for skin comfort

Rounded tips and hypoallergenic foil for skin comfort

The skin comfort system features a hypoallergenic foil and rounded tips to protect your skin while shaving.

Includes 3-mm comb for a close trim

Includes 3-mm comb for a close trim

1 comb included for a natural 3 mm trim. Attach the comb onto the shaving system, to trim hair to a fixed length of 3 mm. You can use the shaving system without the comb for a closer result. For thicker hair, pre-trimming with the comb is recommended.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

742

Reviews

84%

recommend this product

03/03/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great

This is a great trimmer. I do think it works well if the hair is already short as I had a few issues with it clogging on the first use. After that it was pretty much plain sailing. It didnt irritate my skin and no nicks. It is easy to handle and manauever around my body. A full charge last up to 80 minutes.

Pros

No cuts or nicks

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3475/15 With Triple Protect shaving system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3475/15 With Triple Protect shaving system

24/02/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very close shave

This is a great product, far better and smooth shave on the downstairs department

Pros

Close shave

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3475/15 With Triple Protect shaving system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3475/15 With Triple Protect shaving system

21/02/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Superb addition to any man's grooming routine!

This is a really great addition for a man's grooming routine. It trims back and shoulder hair with ease an, is gentle for use on let's say men's delicate areas. It trims without causing any irritation or nicks. It is easy to handle and is easy to switch between the two trimmers. I would say because of USB charging cable it is easy for travel. The battery life is good. Even when it flashes alerting you to charge it, it still gives you a few days use. Charges quickly.Overall good little addition to my routine.

Pros

Easy to handle, doesn't nick skin,good battery life with easy USB charging.

Cons

Honestly I don't have any .

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3475/15 With Triple Protect shaving system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3475/15 With Triple Protect shaving system

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16,003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 