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Bodygroom series 3000 Showerproof body groomer with skin comfort system

Discontinued

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Bodygroom series 3000Showerproof body groomer with skin comfort system

BG2024/15

Bodygroom series 3000 Showerproof body groomer with skin comfort system

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Important information manual

  • PDF file, 5.2 MB
  • 16 April 2022

User manual

  • PDF file, 2.7 MB
  • 4 September 2025

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