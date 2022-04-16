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2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
BODY groomers
All series
Bodygroom series 3000 Showerproof body groomer with skin comfort system
Discontinued
Support
BG2024/15
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Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).
Important information manual
User manual
All (2)
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
ShaversCleansing brush
Bodygroom replacement foilWaterproof replacement foil shaver head
Replacement shaving foil head
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips Groomer is trimming my hair unevenly
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Contacting Philips
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