2 year warranty
Discontinued
7-in-1 grooming kit
This Philips professional grooming kit is the ultimate styling tool to create the right look for any occasion.
7-in-1
The contour-following comb adjusts to every curve to give fast and comfortable results.
Revolutionary wave-shaped, self-sharpening blades channel and cut hair for a precise and even result.
Select and locks your desired length within a versatile range of possible lengths.
4.8
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
robrinay
19/05/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent multi use tool
So we’re in lockdown and you can’t get to a Hairdressers? This multi attachment grooming tool is your answer to those bad hair/bad beard days. It’s easy to use, easy to to control and simple to clean.
Pros
Lots of easy to fit attachments to help you to self groom.
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QG3080 Grooming kit
Date of Use 2019-04-19
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QG3080 Grooming kit
Date of Use 2019-04-19
Paolofuno
27/11/2016
Italia
semplice utilizzo
semplice da utilizzare, solido e di qualità, funzionale, multiuso
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3080/10 Kit professionale
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3080/10 Kit professionale
campa05
29/10/2016
España
Verified buyer
excelente
excelente producto y muy buen diseño solo elemental para hombre
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3080/60 Grooming kit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3080/60 Grooming kit