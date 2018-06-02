2 year warranty
Discontinued
HC5440/83
Stainless steel blades
24 length settings
75 mins cordless use/8 hr charge
3 beard combs and case
Power through any hair type with our advanced DualCut Technology, which combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering. The innovative cutting element is designed to cut hair twice as fast as standard Philips clippers, with the added confidence of a robust steel guard for ultimate durability.*
Self-sharpening stainless steel blades for long-lasting sharpness.
Turn the zoom wheel to simply select and lock in the length you want, with 23 length settings from 1 to 23 mm, and precisely 1 mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5-mm trim.
4.0
of 5
8
Reviews
Psya
02/06/2018
United Kingdom
Portable, convenient, quality clipper
Philips Hairclipper series 5000 Hair clipper HC5440/83 is an excellently designed product, cordless, rechargeable, adjustable cutting plate, makes trimming such an easy thing to do. Use for your beard and hair with equal results. It's Lightweight and comfortable in the hand a vast improvement on the old corded clippers.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5440/83 Hair clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5440/83 Hair clipper
Spitfire15
03/04/2018
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Good product
Product light and simple to use. Would recommend this product as one off the best on the market.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5440/83 Hair clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5440/83 Hair clipper
renegade1991
03/04/2018
United Kingdom
Good product
Product light and simple to use. Would recommend this product as one off the best on the market.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5440/83 Hair clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 5000 HC5440/83 Hair clipper
Versus its Philips predecessor