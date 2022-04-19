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Hairclipper series 5000 Hair clipper

Discontinued

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Hairclipper series 5000Hair clipper

HC5440/83

Hairclipper series 5000 Hair clipper

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User manual

  • PDF file, 14.9 MB
  • 19 April 2022

EU Declaration of conformity - English (US)

  • PDF file, 1.3 MB
  • 15 April 2022

Frequently Asked Questions

Parts & Accessories

Troubleshooting