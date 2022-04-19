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Hairclipper series 5000 Hair clipper
Discontinued
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HC5440/83
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User manual
EU Declaration of conformity - English (US)
All (7)
Can I use my Philips hair clipper to trim my body hair?
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
Why is there white grease inside my Philips groomer/trimmer/clipper?
How do I cut my hair with a Philips clipper or groomer?
How do I clean my Philips groomer?
Beardtrimmer series 5000Power adapter
Hairclipper, MultigroomAdjustable hair comb 1–23 mm
Power adapter
ShaversCleansing brush
Beardtrimmer series 9000Power plug EU Type HQ8505
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is making a strange noise
My hair is getting clogged in the Philips Hair Clipper
My Philips Groomer is trimming my hair unevenly