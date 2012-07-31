2 year warranty
Discontinued
The three shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *Compared to standard rotary shaving heads.
The electric shaver has ultra-thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.
The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.
4.6
of 5
14
Reviews
93%
recommend this product
vinpug
31/07/2012
United Kingdom
great
I like this because the advanced Speed-XL shaving heads provide 50% more shaving surface* for a faster and closer shave. *compared to standard rotary shaving heads.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8150/16 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8150/16 Electric shaver
roger177
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
ergonomically perfect
this shaver is deceptively powerful and shaves extremely close, when I first used it, it felt as if it wouldn't be man enough to do the job, for a long time I used foil shavers but decided to try a rotary again after being let down with previous purchases, I purchased this on a special offer about three years ago, it charges and is as good as the day it was bought.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8150/16 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8150/16 Electric shaver
Yorkie
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
ergonomically perfect
this shaver is deceptively powerful and shaves extremely close, when I first used it, it felt as if it wouldn't be man enough to do the job, for a long time I used foil shavers but decided to try a rotary again after being let down with previous purchases, I purchased this on a special offer about three years ago, it charges and is as good as the day it was bought.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8150/16 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8150/16 Electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.