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  • For a faster and closer shave
  • For a faster and closer shave
  • For a faster and closer shave
  • For a faster and closer shave

Discontinued

Shaver series 3000Electric shaver

HQ8150/16

4.6
| (14) Reviews | 93% recommend this product
For a faster and closer shave
The advanced Speed-XL shaving heads provide 50% more shaving surface* for a faster and closer shave. *compared to standard rotary shaving heads.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

50% more shaving surface

For a faster and closer shave

Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

The three shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *Compared to standard rotary shaving heads.

Precision Cutting System

Precision Cutting System

The electric shaver has ultra-thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.

Super Lift & Cut technology

Super Lift & Cut technology

The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

14

Reviews

93%

recommend this product

3
2

31/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

great

I like this because the advanced Speed-XL shaving heads provide 50% more shaving surface* for a faster and closer shave. *compared to standard rotary shaving heads.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8150/16 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8150/16 Electric shaver

25/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

ergonomically perfect

this shaver is deceptively powerful and shaves extremely close, when I first used it, it felt as if it wouldn't be man enough to do the job, for a long time I used foil shavers but decided to try a rotary again after being let down with previous purchases, I purchased this on a special offer about three years ago, it charges and is as good as the day it was bought.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8150/16 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8150/16 Electric shaver

25/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

ergonomically perfect

this shaver is deceptively powerful and shaves extremely close, when I first used it, it felt as if it wouldn't be man enough to do the job, for a long time I used foil shavers but decided to try a rotary again after being let down with previous purchases, I purchased this on a special offer about three years ago, it charges and is as good as the day it was bought.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8150/16 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8150/16 Electric shaver

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 