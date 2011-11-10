2 year warranty
Discontinued
RQ1060/20
With mirror display
Three independently flexing heads in a shaving unit that swivels with full range of motion. This unique combination ensures optimum skin contact in curved areas to catch even the most problematic neck hair.
The three shaving tracks of the Triple-Track shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface than standard, single track rotary shaving heads.
The dual blade system lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.
Awards
3.9
of 5
17
Reviews
konijntje1
10/11/2011
Nederland
Zeer goed tevreden over. Prima product
Beste scheerapparaat dat ik ooit gehad heb Scheert supe glad makelijk te reinigen Goede haartrimmer In de reiscassette makkelijk mee te nemen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for arcitec RQ1060/20 Elektrisch scheerapparaat
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for arcitec RQ1060/20 Elektrisch scheerapparaat
elmo
09/10/2011
Nederland
Prima scheerapparaat
Het is een geweldig scheerapparaat. Scheert g;ad en zonder enige moeite.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for arcitec RQ1060/20 Elektrisch scheerapparaat
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for arcitec RQ1060/20 Elektrisch scheerapparaat
Grandpa-BHV
17/12/2021
Deutschland
Handlich, zuverlässig und gründlich
Mein bis dato Lieblingsrasierer. Leider bekomme ich keinen Scheerkopf mehr.
Pros
Hochwertig verarbeitet und sehr gründlich bei der Rasur
Cons
Sehr schnelle Produktwechsel, daher Ersatzteile nicht sehr lange vorrätig. Billigkopien aus Fernost überschwemmen den Markt, so das Originalersatzteile im Internet nur sehr schwer zu finden sind.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for arcitec RQ1060/20 Elektrorasierer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for arcitec RQ1060/20 Elektrorasierer