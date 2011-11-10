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  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1

Discontinued

arcitecElectric shaver

RQ1060/20

3.9
| (17) Reviews

1 award

The best shaver from the world's no. 1
For men who only want the very best, arcitec combines Flex and Pivot Action with the Triple-track shaving heads for a perfectly close shave, even on the neck.
See all benefits

Perfectly close, even on the neck

The best shaver from the world's no. 1

  • With mirror display

Flex and Pivot Action follows every curve

Flex and Pivot Action follows every curve

Three independently flexing heads in a shaving unit that swivels with full range of motion. This unique combination ensures optimum skin contact in curved areas to catch even the most problematic neck hair.

Triple-Track shaving heads with 50% more shaving surface

Triple-Track shaving heads with 50% more shaving surface

The three shaving tracks of the Triple-Track shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface than standard, single track rotary shaving heads.

Super Lift & Cut technology

Super Lift & Cut technology

The dual blade system lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612375

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

17

Reviews

2

10/11/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Zeer goed tevreden over. Prima product

Beste scheerapparaat dat ik ooit gehad heb Scheert supe glad makelijk te reinigen Goede haartrimmer In de reiscassette makkelijk mee te nemen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for arcitec RQ1060/20 Elektrisch scheerapparaat

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for arcitec RQ1060/20 Elektrisch scheerapparaat

09/10/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Prima scheerapparaat

Het is een geweldig scheerapparaat. Scheert g;ad en zonder enige moeite.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for arcitec RQ1060/20 Elektrisch scheerapparaat

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for arcitec RQ1060/20 Elektrisch scheerapparaat

17/12/2021

Deutschland

Deutschland

Handlich, zuverlässig und gründlich

Mein bis dato Lieblingsrasierer. Leider bekomme ich keinen Scheerkopf mehr.

Pros

Hochwertig verarbeitet und sehr gründlich bei der Rasur

Cons

Sehr schnelle Produktwechsel, daher Ersatzteile nicht sehr lange vorrätig. Billigkopien aus Fernost überschwemmen den Markt, so das Originalersatzteile im Internet nur sehr schwer zu finden sind.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for arcitec RQ1060/20 Elektrorasierer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for arcitec RQ1060/20 Elektrorasierer

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