    Multigroom series 3000

    Grooming kit

    QG3030/10
      -{discount-value}

      Philips 4 in 1 grooming kit with new improved performance and a skin friendly trimmer for nose, ear, eyebrow and beard. Designed to create any style you want with excellent precision, giving you that sense of pride with a perfect end result. See all benefits

        Create your own look

        4-in-1 grooming kit

        • 35 min grooming
        • Beard, nose, ear use
        Full size trimmer for beard and head hair

        Full size trimmer for beard and head hair

        Using the full size trimmer without a comb results in a stubble beard look.

        Sharper edges for improved cutting performance

        Sharper edges for improved cutting performance

        Sharper edges provide an improved cutting performance for faster and better results

        The Rounded Guard is more gentle and glides better on the skin

        The Rounded Guard is more gentle and glides better on the skin

        The Rounded trimmer tips prevent scratching on the skin and provide the ultimate body comfort

        Washable attachments

        Washable attachments

        Washable attachments for fast and convenient cleaning.

        Rechargeable cordless

        Rechargeable cordless

        10-hour charge for up to 35 minutes of cordless operation

        Nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer

        Nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer

        To trim unwanted hairs in an easy and pain-free way.

        Beard and moustache comb locks into 9 settings

        Beard and moustache comb locks into 9 settings

        9 length settings to trim your facial hair exactly how you want with this Philips trimmer.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ease of use

          Wet and Dry
          Washable attachments

        • Power system

          Battery type
          NiMH
          Charging time
          10 hours
          Running time
          35 minutes
          Usage
          Cordless only
          Worldwide voltage
          100-240 V

        • Accessories

          Charging stand
          Yes
          Storage pouch
          Yes

        • Create the look you want

          Styling tools
          Beard and moustache comb
          Number of length settings
          9 secured length settings

        • Attachments

          Full size trimmer blade
          Yes  mm
          Nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer
          Yes

        • Maintenance

          Guarantee
          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Lubrication
          Blades need no oiling

