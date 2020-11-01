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All series

  • For a faster and closer shave
  • For a faster and closer shave
  • For a faster and closer shave
  • For a faster and closer shave
  • For a faster and closer shave
  • For a faster and closer shave

Discontinued

Shaver series 3000Electric shaver

HQ8160/16

4
| (10) Reviews
For a faster and closer shave
The advanced Speed-XL shaving heads provide 50% more shaving surface* for a faster and closer shave. *compared to standard rotary shaving heads.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

50% more shaving surface

For a faster and closer shave

Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

The three shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *Compared to standard rotary shaving heads.

Precision Cutting System

Precision Cutting System

The electric shaver has ultra-thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.

Super Lift & Cut technology

Super Lift & Cut technology

The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

10

Reviews

3
2

01/11/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

shaver is easy to handle and gives a close shave.

very pleased with shaver and worth the money. I like the charging pad so always can be fully charged.Also easy to clean.

Pros

See above easy to use and gives a great shave.

Cons

none

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8160/16 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8160/16 Electric shaver

06/08/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Still shaving well since 2006

Have used this daily since 2006 ,without any problem. Have now purchased a 5000 serieseries at a good price hoping for similar good service

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8160/16 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8160/16 Electric shaver

21/07/2013

Nederland

Nederland

Een aangenaam apparaat

Een plezierig in de hand liggend scheerapparaat die lang te gebruiken is zonder op te laden. Vind alleen de nieuwe mesjes te duur bij het vervangen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8160/16 Elektrisch scheerapparaat

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8160/16 Elektrisch scheerapparaat

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 