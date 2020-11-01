2 year warranty
Discontinued
HQ8160/16
The three shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *Compared to standard rotary shaving heads.
The electric shaver has ultra-thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.
The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.
4.0
of 5
10
Reviews
Mr P
01/11/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
shaver is easy to handle and gives a close shave.
very pleased with shaver and worth the money. I like the charging pad so always can be fully charged.Also easy to clean.
Pros
See above easy to use and gives a great shave.
Cons
none
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8160/16 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8160/16 Electric shaver
Bobby72
06/08/2015
United Kingdom
Still shaving well since 2006
Have used this daily since 2006 ,without any problem. Have now purchased a 5000 serieseries at a good price hoping for similar good service
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8160/16 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8160/16 Electric shaver
heka
21/07/2013
Nederland
Een aangenaam apparaat
Een plezierig in de hand liggend scheerapparaat die lang te gebruiken is zonder op te laden. Vind alleen de nieuwe mesjes te duur bij het vervangen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8160/16 Elektrisch scheerapparaat
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ8160/16 Elektrisch scheerapparaat
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.